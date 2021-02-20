John Andersen: A second COVID-19 shot and sweet dreams

I run to the Dean’s Office at Schofield Hall. I announce my name to the receptionist and out steps an Army Master Sergeant in a class A uniform, bellows “Andersen, you’ve found a home in the Army!” When I explain to him what is going on he bellows once again “Tell it to the Chaplin, Private” and I wake up. What the heck. Life is strange after a second COVID shot.

Looking back on my dreams I did lose my locker key once. I went to the office and paid 50 cents, which I had on me. My Dad was never called and I found out that the guys on either side of me could open up my locker as well as their own. Duhhh. The UW Eau Claire dream is more true. I did have a 5 credit geography class. It was a self-directed class. I did not cut it very often and I think I got a B in the class. Again what the heck.

Sigmund Freud the great psychoanalyst proposed that “dreams represent a disguised fulfillment of a repressed wish.” Freud believed that studying dreams provided the easiest road to understanding the unconscious activities of the mind. OK my wish(s) appears to be to get out of Junior High School or to get into my locker and to quit cutting class so the army would not draft me. Makes perfect sense to me or not.