As a community columnist, I usually look around the area for things to write about.
From time to time I include events that are part of my life and upbringing. Only rarely do I address another columnist’s writing. In this case, though, I must take issue with a column written by Rich Lowry (Sept. 9 Herald).
His column carries the headline: “Yes, gun ownership is a God-given right.”
I am not a snowflake nor am I ready and a true believer in the Almighty. I am not a biblical scholar nor am I constitutional expert. I own guns, and like the column says I think about guns like Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says: “I look at (gun legislation) and I always say, ‘Does this hurt Uncle Dick in his deer stand?’” Lowry comes back to proclaim that self-defense is a God-given right. I think Lowry is making an apple and an orange pie.
Lowry goes on to quote the founding fathers and the Second Amendment. So let’s take a brief minute to review.
What the founding fathers feared above all things was a standing army. James Madison put it best in June 1787: “A standing military force, with an overgrown Executive will not long be safe companions to liberty,” he argued. “The means of defense against foreign danger, have been always the instruments of tyranny at home…. Throughout all Europe, the armies kept up under the pretext of defending, have enslaved the people.”
So in response the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution was created in 1791 to read: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Please note the word militia, which refers to avoiding keeping a standing army.
You have free articles remaining.
Yes I know about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s novel interpretation of the Second Amendment. But this is what he wrote in his decision that allowed an individual to have a firearm. “Although we do not undertake an exhaustive historical analysis today of the full scope of the Second Amendment, nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms”
So to clarify the founding fathers wanted no standing army but could summon you to assist in tax collection of people who refused to pay taxes on liquor, such as the “Whiskey Rebellion.” Plus Justice Scalia said you had the right to own a firearm but the government could regulate the who, what , when, where and why of gun ownership. But as to a God-given right?
Using the baseline document of Christianity, the 10 Commandments, I see nothing about gun ownership or self-defense. I do see “Thou Shalt Not Kill” and a reminder not to fool around outside marriage and it is not a good idea to covet things that belong to your neighbor.
All too often I see images of people thinking that they will go up into the hills and fight a tyrannical federal government. Let’s all agree that most of us are in no shape to live off the land and sleep on the ground. Also, we have a pretty good military that can wipe us out from over the horizon.
Lowry also says that “all men are endowed with certain unalienable rights.” Can we agree that also gives women the right to control their own bodies. Lowry is mixing religion and state like a Brandy Old Fashion at Connells supper club. Neil makes a great one. Lowry’s falls flat. Nothing is a worse mix than religion and politics. That’s why during most of my lifetime, we were taught polite people don’t talk religion or politics at social gatherings.
In his column, Lowry quotes John Adams as saying that self-defense is “the primary canon in the law of nature.” But I trump that with Adams saying: “The government of the United States is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.