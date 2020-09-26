John Andersen: A tribute to a trailblazer

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We all wish to be remembered for something. I believe that very few of us will ever have a name on a building or a statue or memorial erected to honor us.

We will live on in the memories of our relatives and if we are lucky we might get our name in a local history book or in a ledger of an organization we belonged to.

We all wish to be remembered for our kindness and our caring for others. We play a larger role in the lives of others than we imagine or understand.

I am writing this the morning after the passing of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Unfortunately, the politics of the moment may override a woman who had both a truly remarkable life and who experienced our society’s efforts to limit the lives and potential of women.

She once explained her love for her husband Martin Ginsburg in this manner: “He was the only boy I ever met who cared that I had a brain”