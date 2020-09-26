John Andersen: A tribute to a trailblazer

We all wish to be remembered for something. I believe that very few of us will ever have a name on a building or a statue or memorial erected to honor us.
We will live on in the memories of our relatives and if we are lucky we might get our name in a local history book or in a ledger of an organization we belonged to.
We all wish to be remembered for our kindness and our caring for others. We play a larger role in the lives of others than we imagine or understand.
I am writing this the morning after the passing of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Unfortunately, the politics of the moment may override a woman who had both a truly remarkable life and who experienced our society’s efforts to limit the lives and potential of women.
She once explained her love for her husband Martin Ginsburg in this manner: “He was the only boy I ever met who cared that I had a brain”
When she was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Clinton, she wished, as we all do, to live up to the ideals her mother gave her. In the Rose Garden of the White House, she remembered her mom in this way “ “I pray that I may be all that she would have been had she lived in an age when women could aspire and achieve and daughters are cherished as much as sons.”
Justice Ginsburg was a generation older than me. When she graduated from Columbia Law School, I was 8 years old.
Upon her graduation from law school she could only find limited employment at a law firm. So she went into teaching law. She was a professor at Rutgers Law School and Columbia Law School, teaching civil procedure.
In 1972. She became the first tenured female professor at Columbia Law School before moving on to the United States Court of Appeals and then the Supreme Court.
Early in her life she lived in the Watergate Apartments. The Watergate is across the street and down the block from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Justice Ginsburg and her husband attended often. She grew to love opera and ballet. It was that appreciation of those art forms that bound her friendship with Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Antonin Scalia.
Scalia was one of the most conservative justices of the Supreme Court. She was able to set aside differing views when it came to friendship. We don’t have much of that anymore.
I choose these examples of Justice Ginsburg’s judicial philosophy in its purest form. From the New York Times, Ginsburg wrote: “Why should men be treated less generously than women simply because they were men? What the government owed to one sex, it owed to the other, full stop.” The example: the Supreme Court struck down the following law from Oklahoma: “a law that permitted girls to buy beer at age 18 but required boys to wait until they were 21.”
Justice Ginsburg’s fundamental view on Roe v Wade was this: “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself. When government controls that decision for her, she is being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices.”
Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. (March 8, 1841-March 6, 1935) served as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States from 1902 to 1932. He wrote an address/ poem for the American Academy Centennial Celebration on May 26, 1880. This is one stanza I like: “Oh might our spirits for one hour return, When the next century rounds its hundredth ring, All the strange secrets it shall teach to learn, to hear the larger truths its years shall bring..”
I would like to return 100 years from now to see what Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy is. I am sure that it will overshadow the plague year of 2020 and all of our current politicians.
Baruch dayan emet, Madam Justice. You will be eternally missed.
