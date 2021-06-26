John Andersen: A visit to Withee in search of family ties

Withee, Wisconsin is a small community that lies in the Towns of Hixon and Longwood in Clark County. The current population of Withee is 487 people more or less.
On June 7 I and my oldest daughter took a trip to Withee. The occasion was her first trip home in about two years and a longing to bring together both sides of my family history. I was poking around Family Search and had put together the scattered backgrounds of the Norwegians, French. French Canadians, Scotch that make up my family.
Every family has its tales and legends and most of us do little to find out if the folklore is true. With her help and tech knowledge we mapped out a strategy, located places we needed to go and complied a game plan. I admit we were not going to Norway or Scotland with a side trip to Quebec; we were going a round trip distance of 94 miles.
Thanks to librarian Janice Arndt of the Withee Public Library, we learned quite a bit. My Grandfather and his family were one of a great many people who came to the area in the 1910’s and 1920’s. They were part of a Danish and Norwegian migration that worked hard but simply were not able to make a living on the farm.
My family has roots in the French Town area of Clark County around Withee. Thanks to the library archives, 1910-1920 family life was depicted quite well. I got lost in looking at photographs taken over 100 years ago. I have one family photo that shows my Aunts, Uncles, father and Grandparents looking at the camera; very much the farm family they were. I have another one of my Aunts, holding cats; I guess the proper word would be charming. Looking at those pictures I realized that my family had their whole lives ahead of them. Their life stories would span the entire 20th Century.
The pictures of the school kids were most interesting. They and their teachers, far from having a stern and officious look, actually were smiling. They looked like they really were fond of each other. During that time (the 1910-1930’s) many kids did not go to school beyond 8th grade so I am sure they made the best they could of the situation.
Also striking was the fact that many of the kids were not wearing shoes. My Dad once told me that good shoes at that time in his life were often reserved for special occasions. People talk about the depression of the 1930’s but in Wisconsin the recession of the 1920’s was almost as bad. Many of the kids had tin pail lunch boxes. In them held lard or butter sandwiches.
Many of the school pictures appear to have been taken in high summer. Which thinking back made sense. Spring planting was done and the fall harvest was probable a couple months off. The kids were free to go to school and getting to and from school in the summer was easier than in the winter. Public school was free and families took advantage of it.
Withee was and is a farming town. After the great cutover logging of the earliest part of the late 19th and early 20th Century, farming was the only thing left. The Amish now farm the area of French Town. We passed several Amish girls riding bicycles on their way to the store.
Behind them by about a half mile or so were two younger gentlemen on the way to go some errand. They were in a horse and buggy. Several pictures both mine and the library showed the same manner of transportation in the 1910-1920’s. In a way time had stopped. I thought the date could have been June 7, 1920.
Before we left town we stopped to see the relatives in Riverside Cemetery. I have Great Grandparents, Grandparents, Great Aunts and Uncles, Aunts and Uncles and cousins who rest under the pine trees on top of the hill. The seasons pass over them yet I remember. I guess I am keeping the faith.
We all come from someplace, we all have beginnings and endings. It is good to know that on hot summer days in Wisconsin.