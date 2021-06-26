John Andersen: A visit to Withee in search of family ties

The pictures of the school kids were most interesting. They and their teachers, far from having a stern and officious look, actually were smiling. They looked like they really were fond of each other. During that time (the 1910-1930’s) many kids did not go to school beyond 8th grade so I am sure they made the best they could of the situation.

Also striking was the fact that many of the kids were not wearing shoes. My Dad once told me that good shoes at that time in his life were often reserved for special occasions. People talk about the depression of the 1930’s but in Wisconsin the recession of the 1920’s was almost as bad. Many of the kids had tin pail lunch boxes. In them held lard or butter sandwiches.

Many of the school pictures appear to have been taken in high summer. Which thinking back made sense. Spring planting was done and the fall harvest was probable a couple months off. The kids were free to go to school and getting to and from school in the summer was easier than in the winter. Public school was free and families took advantage of it.

Withee was and is a farming town. After the great cutover logging of the earliest part of the late 19th and early 20th Century, farming was the only thing left. The Amish now farm the area of French Town. We passed several Amish girls riding bicycles on their way to the store.