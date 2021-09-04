John Andersen: About Grumpy Old Man Syndrome

Welcome to the Labor Day weekend. The closing holiday of summer. Kids back to school, weather changes and of course making plans for the needed fall activities and chores. Hope you have a good weekend and take advantage of it if you can.
I received an article from a friend of mine entitled “The reasons behind Grumpy Old Man Syndrome” OK, now that I got the article I had to read it. I found the article to be a mixture of balderdash and poppycock. I assure you some it is undoubtedly real but 75% of it could be used as fertilizer.
As someone with a touch of Grumpy Old Man Syndrome (GOMS), an explanation may be in order. I was going to make the acronym into Grumpy Old Person Syndrome but GOPS might not work; or maybe it would. I know several very grumpy GOP’S folks but anyway.
First, GOMS guys testosterone level drops after 50. OK but if I need more testosterone I know where to get it. I realize I am not the manly man I once was. I am no longer 165 pounds and 5 foot 9. I am getting shorter but not really wider. Plus as a famous movie character once said “Boys, your gonna let those hormones get you into a whole lot of trouble.” I don’t need any more trouble than I have. Which fortunately is not much.
Second, GOMS guys get too impatient and angry too fast. I partly agree. When you have been around for a while you learn to tell people to get off the railroad tracks when the train is coming, you have seen it before (Afghanistan). The reality most GOMS have seen it, done it and got the T shirt. I guess it is never a reality or a possibility until it happens to you, like COVID.
Third, GOMS guys have declining physical and mental prowess. I agree but why take it out on the kids? After a bit of eye surgery my eyes are better than they were 10 years ago. My right ankle, not so much it will get worse. After years of sirens and loud noise plus riding with drivers side windows open, my left ear is not good. I have to ask people every so often to repeat things.
Mental prowess: I may have to read things two or three times to understand new material. Yet I can still read music notation and follow along in a music score when an orchestra is playing. If I go on an fire/ems call, I can expand what I believe is going on based on my experience and continuing education. A good doctor once told me “if you hear hoof beats think horses not Zebras.”
Fourth, GOMS guys have too much time to contemplate the end and the grim reaper. Perhaps. Unfortunately as you get older you know more people that have passed on. I have lost classmates as early as 1970 and as recently as last week. I have an uncle who will be 91. No one knows what the future holds. We all do the best we can to be around for as long as we can.
Fifth, GOMS guys tell too many stories and live in the past. They need to live in the here and now. Agreed. I have found myself doing this more lately. The people I work with are not interested in stories from 44 years ago. They are working with the here and now. Stories can illuminate but GOMS guys have to realize that times have changed. However if I can tell a story about where I screwed up perhaps it will illustrate a point that to error is human and is common.
Us GOMS guys can no more change who we are now that we could change who we were at 18. Hopefully our experiences and education have made us better people than we were at 18. I think I am. We have an opportunity to help the “kids” along if we can. They probably do not need our advice but they do appreciate of support.
Oh, by the way I don’t care if you are on my lawn. If you would like to mow it that would be great.