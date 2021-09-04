John Andersen: About Grumpy Old Man Syndrome

Third, GOMS guys have declining physical and mental prowess. I agree but why take it out on the kids? After a bit of eye surgery my eyes are better than they were 10 years ago. My right ankle, not so much it will get worse. After years of sirens and loud noise plus riding with drivers side windows open, my left ear is not good. I have to ask people every so often to repeat things.

Mental prowess: I may have to read things two or three times to understand new material. Yet I can still read music notation and follow along in a music score when an orchestra is playing. If I go on an fire/ems call, I can expand what I believe is going on based on my experience and continuing education. A good doctor once told me “if you hear hoof beats think horses not Zebras.”

Fourth, GOMS guys have too much time to contemplate the end and the grim reaper. Perhaps. Unfortunately as you get older you know more people that have passed on. I have lost classmates as early as 1970 and as recently as last week. I have an uncle who will be 91. No one knows what the future holds. We all do the best we can to be around for as long as we can.