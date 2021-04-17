John Andersen: All about towns and town government

On Tuesday, April 20 a tradition will continue in the State of Wisconsin. That tradition is outlined in Wisconsin State Statute 60.11 which reads, “ Annual town meeting. (1) Requirement. Each town shall hold an annual town meeting, as provided in this section. (2) When held. (a) Except as provided in par. (b), the annual town meeting shall be held on the 3rd Tuesday of April.”
So what can an Annual Town Meeting do? Here is a partial list:
Raise money, increase the size of the Town Board, adopt village powers, issue (d) General obligation bonds, purchase of land, authorize the town board to purchase, lease or construct buildings for the use of the town, disposal of property. Authorize the town board to dispose of town real property, other than property donated to and required to be held by the town for a special purpose, authorize the town board to fix the compensation of elective town offices and Authorize the town board to establish the hourly wage to be paid to a town employee who is also an elected town officer, other than a town board supervisor.
A Town in Wisconsin is defined as a quasi-municipal corporations, that govern those areas not within the corporate boundaries of cities or villages. Originally, most towns were 6 miles by 6 miles or 36 square miles. Only 30 percent of Wisconsin’s residents live in a town yet towns contain 95 percent of Wisconsin’s land area.
Towns usually have a 3 or a 5 person Board, a Clerk and a Treasurer. Most towns in the Chippewa Valley provide fire, ambulance and road work. Some are complex like the Town of Lafayette, some very simple like Ruby and Hallie. Not simple as in simple minded but simple in the services they provide. Some folks say that Towns should not exist. Folks say that Wisconsin has too many governmental units. According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, Wisconsin has 72 counties, 601 cities and villages, and 1,251 towns.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum always believes that there are too many governmental units in Wisconsin. If you want limited government just have the 72 counties run everything, water, sewer, all emergency services, taxes, school districts, libraries, elections, and roads. You would have limited government and I bet people would soon know who their County Board supervisor is.
To return to the annual meeting. Wisconsin Town Government is based on new England Town Government. A time is set aside during the year for electors to meet and discuss the budget and how the Town is being run. The electors have an opportunity to present their issues and concerns. The Annual Meeting is the voice of the people. You pull up a folding chair and as long as you are not obnoxious you have the floor when called on.
There are advantages and disadvantage. The advantage is that unlike many City Halls you are in close proximity to your elected officials. There is no dais, no elevated bench to approach, no table of experts that are seated in a semi-circle around you. At the Town level there is no feeling of approaching the high alter of government to state your case. Folding chairs are a true equalizer.
The disadvantage is that you are subject to a thorough examination of your views. Most meetings are run using Roberts Rules of Order but every so often the Annual Town Meeting required the presence of Law Enforcement to keep and restore order.
Annual Meetings can become a free for all. Years ago Hallie Town Attorney David Raihle Sr was present and had to explain why the Annual Meeting could not override several state statutes. The Electors then turned on him asking what outrageous fees he was charging for his presence; His answer was $25.
A final problem is and was no one attends the Annual or Budget Meetings anymore. In Lafayette or Wheaton you may get 10 to 15 people. People just don’t want to take the time. Local Town, Village and City Board or Council elections are usually uncontested.
This year the Chippewa Falls School District Board races were uncontested. Perhaps there is nothing to be gained running for local office. As we have seen we don’t like government until we need government.