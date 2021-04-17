John Andersen: All about towns and town government

Towns usually have a 3 or a 5 person Board, a Clerk and a Treasurer. Most towns in the Chippewa Valley provide fire, ambulance and road work. Some are complex like the Town of Lafayette, some very simple like Ruby and Hallie. Not simple as in simple minded but simple in the services they provide. Some folks say that Towns should not exist. Folks say that Wisconsin has too many governmental units. According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, Wisconsin has 72 counties, 601 cities and villages, and 1,251 towns.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum always believes that there are too many governmental units in Wisconsin. If you want limited government just have the 72 counties run everything, water, sewer, all emergency services, taxes, school districts, libraries, elections, and roads. You would have limited government and I bet people would soon know who their County Board supervisor is.

To return to the annual meeting. Wisconsin Town Government is based on new England Town Government. A time is set aside during the year for electors to meet and discuss the budget and how the Town is being run. The electors have an opportunity to present their issues and concerns. The Annual Meeting is the voice of the people. You pull up a folding chair and as long as you are not obnoxious you have the floor when called on.