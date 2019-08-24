This is an ode to a cat. I tell you this because if you want to move on to other pursuits today, be my guest. This column unfortunately does not exactly have a happy ending but it is a good ending. The cat’s name is Aidan. Aidan was found by my oldest daughter under a truck at the WQOW TV 18 Station in Eau Claire. Aidan’s origin is a mystery. WQOW TV 18 is not too far from the Eau Claire Humane Association Animal Shelter so perhaps he and his mom were simply dumped off and got separated. Aidan spent his first night with our daughter watching her direct a WQOW TV 18 Newscast. Aidan spent some time in Eau Claire, then moved to Providence, Rhode Island, with my daughter. When my daughter left Providence to go to Seattle, Washington, Aidan stopped at our house in Lake Hallie for a week. I would like to tell you of the wonderful adventures we had together, but there were none. Aidan did not like men. So for the entire week, Aidan would hide under the bed and not come out. I briefly glimpsed him twice. At the end of the week he left to go to Seattle. When we would visit our daughter, he would come out briefly, take a look at me then retreat. After a few years, our daughter moved to Los Angeles and Aidan made another journey. My wife drove down the Pacific Coast Highway from Seattle to Los Angeles to help our daughter move. Aidan had no trouble with women. He and my wife got along famously. I often wondered what happened to him as a kitten that made him so leery of men. I will never know. About six years ago, Aidan developed a benign abdominal tumor. He was 9 at the time. Aidan was not given much time. Yet when he arrived in Los Angeles it was determined that the surgery, while not perfect or a cure all, might give him a greater quality of life. Our daughter opted for the surgery. It bought Aidan six more years. Mostly those were good years. But like all not-so-perfect cures, Aidan passed away from his tumor two weeks shy of his 15th birthday. Many people will say, well, it is just a cat. Yes he was just a cat; but for my daughter he was a great cat. He was a cuddlier and not standoffish. He had a personality that matched my daughter. He accompanied her from one end of the country to the other. Aidan reminded us of the fragile existence of our own lives while at the same time being there for someone. It has been said that dogs have masters and cats have staff. Aidan had human staff but also the gift of unquestioning love. When Aidan became too sick and another medical intervention was not possible, the decision was made to provide him comfort care. All of this was emotionally difficult for our daughter. Had she done enough? Could anything more be done? Had she missed something that could have improved the quality of his life? All the questions we ask of ourselves when a loved one is sick — human or pet. Yet Aidan and Kristin ran the good race and finished it together. Pets become one of us. They become family. Ask the farmer who can’t bear to see the cows sold, ask the dog owner who has to put his dog down, ask people who retire their horses because the horse was a source of comfort when they were going through a rough period in their lives. It all interrelates and is all relevant to the human experience. Life is a circle that we are born into and one we all eventually leave. We are lucky to have pets that accompany us part of the way on our journey. Elvis Presley, of all people, was quoted saying, “Animals don’t hate, and we’re supposed to be better than them.” On the day Aidan passed away, Kristin drove to Point Dume, west of Los Angeles to watch the sun go down to honor Aidan’s memory. Her special place is on the water. Aidan joined her there.
