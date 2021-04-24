John Andersen: Around and about the Village of Lake Hallie

Things are going on in the Village of Lake Hallie. On the West side of 40th Avenue and State Hwy 124 by the tank farms, the entire intersection is being redone, Gas lines are being moved, the intersection is being reconstructed and improved. This project may take a while so be aware that the intersection will be opened and closed at various times.

Also coming to Lake Hallie will be a 48,000 square foot athletic center. That complex will be north of Boaters Choice on 125th Street. Construction has already commenced, so if you are out and about on 125th Street that is what will be going on. Also in that area Jacobs Well Church will be joining the Village of Lake Hallie. As many folks know the Church is located at Melby Road and 122nd Street.

Menards has bought the old Lake Hallie Shopko building and will be using it for a distribution center. The center is projected to add between 50 to 80 jobs in the Village. The sale of the building is good news as vacant storefronts in any community are unwelcome. Many people I know really miss the Shopko franchise. Shopko was smaller than Walmart and easier to find things in. Many people find Walmart just too big.