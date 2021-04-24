John Andersen: Around and about the Village of Lake Hallie

Things are going on in the Village of Lake Hallie. On the West side of 40th Avenue and State Hwy 124 by the tank farms, the entire intersection is being redone, Gas lines are being moved, the intersection is being reconstructed and improved. This project may take a while so be aware that the intersection will be opened and closed at various times.
Also coming to Lake Hallie will be a 48,000 square foot athletic center. That complex will be north of Boaters Choice on 125th Street. Construction has already commenced, so if you are out and about on 125th Street that is what will be going on. Also in that area Jacobs Well Church will be joining the Village of Lake Hallie. As many folks know the Church is located at Melby Road and 122nd Street.
Menards has bought the old Lake Hallie Shopko building and will be using it for a distribution center. The center is projected to add between 50 to 80 jobs in the Village. The sale of the building is good news as vacant storefronts in any community are unwelcome. Many people I know really miss the Shopko franchise. Shopko was smaller than Walmart and easier to find things in. Many people find Walmart just too big.
People have asked what is going on south of Hwy 29 by 110th Street. A new subdivision has come into the property and ground is already being broken for some 75 houses. Municipal water has been placed in the area and streets are being placed to accommodate the growth in the sub division.
On a sadder note the Village lost a long time resident and a figure well known to the community. Mrs. Ray (Janet) King passed away on Thursday, April 1 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Janet was a United States Navy Veteran. Janet worked for years as an election inspector for both the Town of Hallie and Village of Lake Hallie.
An election in Hallie was not the same after she retired from doing them several years ago. Ray and Janet live just down the road from me on 40th Avenue and were good neighbors. They had been married for 64 years. Condolences and best wishes to Ray and the King Family on their loss.
I attended a Village of Lake Hallie Board Meeting the other night. The subject was issuing fireworks permits within the Village. Currently the Village of Lake Hallie issues a permit only to itself for the Hallie Youth Days Celebration. I am glad to report that it will stay that way. One of the Lake Hallie Board members stated that all citizens of Lake Hallie should have the right to shoot off fireworks. He said by not issuing permits to people that cannot comply with the Fireworks Ordinance, people were being denied the right to celebrate the 4th of July.
My comeback to the Board member was said a bit too quickly on my part. It was simple: you do not have the right to burn or damage another person’s property by using mortars that go 200 feet in the air, off your property, which you cannot control. This is a problem these days. People feel that they have all rights but no responsibilities.
Prairie View Cemetery has a flag pole that is used but once a year. The Cemetery abides by the flag code and as we do not have lights on the pole, we do not fly flags 24 hours a day. On Memorial Day the flag is flown from Dawn to Dusk. Recently some jackass decided that Prairie View Cemetery needed a “Do Not Tread On Me Flag” so they hung it from the flag pole.
The flag was designed by politician Christopher Gadsden in 1775 during the American Revolution. Now It is often used in the United States as a symbol for gun rights and limited government. Prairie View Cemetery is non-denominational and espouses no political creed. All are welcome. Prairie View Cemetery honors those that have served on Memorial Day.
To whoever hung that ridiculous flag in the cemetery, if you want to place flags come out to the cemetery on Saturday, May 29, at 8 am; the Cemetery can use the help.