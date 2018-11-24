Well, it all begins now. We have had our turkey dinner and watched our football games. The slow but not always gentle creep of Christmas time is upon us. In some families, Thanksgiving may have been cut short by deer hunting or family arguments over politics. Some folks could not get home for Thanksgiving and may wait until Christmas. Whatever our plans, they will change and reform over the next few weeks.
Our community has had to face great challenges over the past few weeks. We are not alone. There is a synagogue in Pittsburgh trying to comprehend the loss of members of its congregation. There is a night club and bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., trying to understand why it was chosen to be the location of another mass murder by man at war with his demons. There are thousands of people in California attempting to fathom why the wildfires struck their properties and why they have lost friends and relatives.
In our community, we are trying to conceive of our own loss of three girl scouts and an adult leader who was with them when two young men, acting out of selfishness, changed lives forever. Our community rejoices and hopes for the continued recovery of Madalyn Zwiefelhofer and her return. We are all looking for the answer to a simple question, which we will not ever receive satisfaction ... why?
For us from the Chippewa Fire District who responded that day, we wish to thank our partners from Lake Hallie Police Department, City of Chippewa Falls Fire Department, Eau Claire Fire Department, Mayo Health Care System, Life Link III, Chippewa Falls Police Department, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Chippewa County Coroner’s Office and the Chippewa County Dispatchers. The relationships we have formed together have served us well.
Hallie Station 1 of the Chippewa Fire District has received food, cards from across the country including the national Girl Scouts, Halmstad School, Mayo Health Care System, the Emergency Room Staffs of both St. Joseph’s Hospital and Sacred Heart Hospital. Our sincere thanks go out to all of you who have reached out to us.
People are asking our members how we are. To those of you who ask, we say “OK.” We are working through our thoughts. There is an old Fire Service and Emergency Medical Services saying: “You can’t undo what has happened before you arrive,” but we all wish we could have done more. We will settle for OK now.
A couple weeks ago, I wrote about Harmony Court in downtown Chippewa Falls. On Monday night, I had an occasion to be downtown after dark. I had left a Prairie View Cemetery Meeting and I needed ice cream. I really did not need it but I wanted it. As I entered downtown Chippewa Falls, I noticed that some of the Christmas decorations were up on the light poles. As I drove by Harmony Court, the courtyard was filled with white lights on the trees, the shrubs and the benches. I knew then that things would eventually get better and perhaps we would all get beyond just “OK.”
But to get beyond “OK,” I have looked for words other than mine. I found them in a Jewish text called “Epitaph,” by Merrit Malloy from the Reform Jewish prayer book. So for Sara Jo, Haylee, Jayna, Autumn and all of our community:
“When I die give what’s left of me away to children and old men that wait to die. And if you need to cry, cry for your brother walking the street beside you. And when you need me, put your arms around anyone and give them what you need to give me.
I want to leave you something, something better than words or sounds. Look for me in the people I’ve known or loved, and if you cannot give me away, at least let me live in your eyes and not in your mind.
You can love me best by letting hands touch hands, and by letting go of children that need to be free. Love doesn’t die, people do. So, when all that’s left of me is love, give me away.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.