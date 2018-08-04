“The moon is at her full, and riding high, Floods the calm fields with light. The airs that hover in the summer sky are all asleep to-night.”—William C. Bryant.
William Cullen Bryant is the typical New England poet you think about when you hear the word poetry.
He had a large flowing beard, snow white hair at a young age and died at 83. He once was an attorney but fled the profession after dealing with his neighbors and a court system he found incomprehensible and moved to New York City to become a writer and poet.
The lines above written by Bryant describe a full moon of an August night.
For better or worse we have arrived in August, the last month of meteorological summer.
I bet you did not know it but you probably missed a holiday Aug. 1.
That day is Lammas Day. From the Book of Folk Holidays “Lammas Day (Anglo-Saxon hlaf-mas, “loaf-mass”), is a holiday celebrated in some countries in the Northern Hemisphere, usually between 1 August and 1 September. It is a festival to mark the annual wheat harvest, and is the first harvest festival of the year.”
On this day it was customary to bring to church a loaf made from the new crop, which began to be harvested at Lammastide, which falls at the halfway point between the summer solstice and autumn September equinox.” In short we are halfway to autumn so it is time to take stock.
In Lake Hallie, we have a new village attorney, David Raihle, Jr. Dave steps into his father’s shoes about 25 years after his father left as the town of Hallie’s attorney.
David Raihle Sr. faced a lot of challenges as the town attorney but always kept his gentle demeanor, his dry sense of humor and his vast knowledge of town government at the ready. If David Raihle Jr. can do those things he, too, will be successful.
Also in the village of Lake Hallie, Peace Memorial Park is on the way to being completed. From news articles, I see that the rest of the park is being considered for an upgrade. I see that restroom facilities may be provided. Perhaps the Village Board may wish to go through past records and see why they were removed in the first place.
In the town of Lafayette, the Paint Creek bridge has been demolished and plans are moving forward for its replacement. It was sad to see that Lagrander’s Drive-in did not reopen. I have missed stopping there for lunch. I am also sorry to see that High Shores Haus did not reopen this summer. My family always enjoyed eating there.
I was looking back on the public record for the Hallie Town Board for August 1961. I found the following entries in the Town Ledger under paid to: Sacred Heart Hospital relief for E. Galusha, hospitalization, 1 day: $56.52. Relief D. Hughes, milk $10. Dr. Kemper, relief for W. Sturtz, 2 visits: $6. Weigand Sales, repair on 59 Ford tuck $22.32. H.O. Stone Oil Company, 500 gallons of gas 141.50 (28.3 cents a gallon). If you were on relief you got your name published in the Town Board Records. So much for privacy.
Speaking of the past and the Hallie Town Board, I was asked again by some folks whether the town of Hallie or now the village of Lake Hallie has ever received money from the tank farms. on Highway 124 at 40th Avenue. I have researched town and village records and can find no special agreement of set-aside cash or payments for the construction of the facilities.
We are at the highpoint of summer. Kids have returned for football practice. The projected return to glory of the Green Bay Packers will soon be tested. But lurking ever so softly in the background are the words of William C. Bryant “Autumn, the year’s last, loveliest smile.”
