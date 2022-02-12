John Andersen: Banning books does not protect anyone

I grew up in a household that read. My Mom read all the time and went to the library every couple of weeks to check out books. When I and my brothers were very young both my Mom and Dad read to us before bed. My Dad, not a fan of the library, always picked up the Chicago Tribune and read it front to back every day.

I have a Kindle Reader and it is loaded with books, mainly history and biography. This is a very busy time of the year for me but I set aside time each night to read. Reading is a part of my day and a part of who I am.

Over my adult life I am amazed by both adults who do not read and adults who have great difficulty. I do not blame the schools or the teachers, yet by the time you reach fifth grade your formal education on reading stops and as a student you are expected to be proficient reader.

By reading you experience a world that is not your own. You can experience a time you have not lived in. There are cliches about reading that say you can go to another world and another time. That statement is true. I got the book “The Wizard of Oz” on Christmas in 1958. I never looked back. I was hooked. Yes that makes me a geezer, I don’t care. I am a well-read geezer.

What infuriates me right now are parents that say “our precocious children don’t need to be exposed to that book.” That statement is usually made before a school board in Texas or Tennessee which then bans that book. To that end the McMinn County School Board banned a book about the holocaust and life in a Nazi Concentration Camp titled “Maus.” They cited “concerns” over “rough” language and a nude drawing of a woman,” according to meeting minutes posted to the district website as reported by Fox News.

In reaction the blowback book’s removal raised, the McMinn County School Board released the following statement, “One of the most important roles of an elected board of education is to reflect the values of the community it serves” (reporter Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean).

Not hardly, McMinn County School Board. Your role is to educate children outside your community to the realities of both history and the greater human experience. Hopefully by banning the book the kids will do what all kids do when you ban something. They will search it out and find it. There is a bad old joke that goes: “People want sex education out of the schools. They believe sex education causes promiscuity. Hey, I took algebra, but I never do math.”—Author: Elayne Boosler

Banning books does not protect anyone. Banning books keeps people ignorant. It also controls kids in the vain hope that they can be isolated from “the world.” One of the most remarkable books ever written is “To Kill A Mocking Bird.” I read it when I was in eighth grade. It was an English Class assignment. I grew up in a house where the n word was never spoken. That book gave me understanding on a world that was not my own.

“To Kill a Mocking Bird” explained to me that even in my home town where the Marshfield Clinic was growing by leaps and bounds some people refused to see a “foreign doctor” from Ghana and even India. Their skin was the wrong pigmentation for them. Even with degrees from Harvard, Yale and Cambridge “those” doctors did not pass muster. Ignorance knows no bounds.

President Franklin Roosevelt said, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” We often turn to fear to create conflict even where conflict does not exist. I don’t believe parents banning books are looking out for their precious children. They are looking to protect their own fear and their own bigoted ways.

Children have a bad habit of growing up and asking their parents questions they don’t want to hear. Be prepared, parents, to explain why that was you at a local school board meeting acting out. Digital media lasts a long time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0