John Andersen: Been there, done that, over and over

Did you ever have one of those experiences that are referred to as Deja Vu all over again or been there, done it and got the T shirt? I seem to be having those on a regular basis lately.

A long time ago in a land far away or over the rainbow I got some sage advice. It went something like this, ”if you see the same dumb idea come around again it is time to retire.” As Carly Simon once sang, “I know nothing stays the same, But if you’re willing to play the game, It’s coming around again.” So a few things that are coming around again.

I got an email from the Department of Natural Resources asking me if I would be willing to donate to the Endangered Resources Fund through my Wisconsin income tax form and be part of the next endangered species comeback! Why I could even double my money. Why I can also buy an Eagle License plate. Hooray!

My reply is bull feathers, bull kaka, cow manure and horse manure. I am not going to donate one penny to that fund. I did for years but when something makes a comeback it then becomes eligible for a hunting season. Elk, Wolves, Turkey, Mourning Doves, Sandhill Cranes you name it someone wants to shoot it. If I buy an Eagle License Plate we will have an eagle season. I don’t know what makes them special anyway. I hear they taste like chicken.

As a municipal clerk I received from the Wisconsin Elections Commission a 26-page calendar describing my duties for the next election cycle. If you are interested the possible first election of 2022 will or may be held on February 15.

The contests are for local non-partisan elected official primary’s and in Chippewa County the 3rd Court of Appeals. Of course people are still investigating the 2020 election. It might be worth it to put every elected position in the State of Wisconsin on a 4 or 6 year term. Less elections, less hassle and less drama. It won’t happen of course.

Polls. Once again we are subjected to polls, election speculation, will he or won’t he, 2022, 2024 you name and you can’t escape it. We can’t wait for the next election. The only poll that matters occurs on election day when people vote. Unless you are a pollster or a political consultant most people I know don’t want to hear about the next election until it happens.

In Lake Hallie we are waiting for the State Hwy 124 and 40th Ave. intersection to be redone. Through no fault or lack of trying by the Village, it has been put off until next spring. It appears that some of the postponement is driven by the Union Pacific Railroad. Oh well I was not looking forward to a mile detour anyway.

I see posted in area governmental notices a lot of closed sessions. They are very common. In Wisconsin State Statute there are about 11 reasons that a governmental body may go into closed session. I have no problem with that. What I have a problem with is that almost all of the closed sessions I observe no action is ever taken. Makes you wonder.

Last Sunday we set the clocks back one hour. Of course there was a lot of discourse on the wisdom of such a move. There was talk of Circadian rhythms which are physical, mental, and behavioral changes that follow a 24-hour cycle. These rhythms respond primarily to light and dark and affect most living things.

In short when we set clocks ahead or back our bodies have trouble adjusting. I don’t know if you were paying attention but the sun was coming up about 7:51 a.m. If we did not set the clocks back the son would rise at 8:51 a.m. I like the way we do things now.

Thanksgiving on deck. Family gatherings should be better than last year. In our household things are a bit at sea. Most of the family lived in Marshfield but with several deaths and people moving “over the river and through the woods,” it will probably not happen. Life changes and sometimes Deja Vu all over again does not happen.

