John Andersen: Bob Unke served his community well

Bob Unke was always first on scene. He was the driver of the Engine, the Motor Pump Operator, the initial attack crew and the incident commander. When the tones went off it was Bob who raced across the street to get Engine 931 into service and on scene of the fire, traffic crash or even such a thing as a downed power line. Bob was one of the original Deputy Chiefs of the Chippewa Fire District working out of Station 3 at Lafayette.

When the Chippewa Fire District was started in 1977, it faced some daunting odds. 150 firefighters needed training. We were running equipment from the 1940’s and 1950’s. We were short on everything; hose, breathing apparatus, turnout gear and even trucks. To be frank we had no idea what we had gotten ourselves into. We elected our officers back then and Bob became the first Deputy Chief of Station 3. Bob never looked back.

On a fire scene it would not be uncommon to see Bob working on a truck that was giving us trouble. Bob was always tinkering and putzing to fix a truck or getting it to run right. He was pretty compulsive about keeping a clean station and clean fire apparatus. Bob provided both quiet leadership and clear direction. No one could ever say they did not know where they stood with Bob Unke.

Bob was skilled with his hands and was willing to share his knowledge with those who were willing to accept it. While Bob ran service stations in Shorewood, Wisconsin, when he came to the Town of Lafayette in 1969 most people recognized him as the person who ran the Wissota Marina on Lake Wissota. When I fire inspected at the business Bob always had time to see how I was and how my family was doing.

Bob’s community service extended to his membership in the Wissota Lions Club and his membership in the Elks Club. He even found time to teach small engine repair classes at CVTC and WWTI Technical Colleges. Somewhere in all that activity Bob was a past Master of the local Masonic Temple.

You cannot be that busy and not be supported by your family. Bob was married to Ida for 67 years. Both Bob’s kids, Sue and Steve, were often a part of Bob’s activities. In the past when the Chippewa Fire District got together for celebrations, Bob and his family always attended. I believe that a sense of community existed more than it does now.

We read many times how certain people are considered “pillars” of their community. When I think of Lafayette Steve Henry comes to mind. The Schaefer Family, Pecks, Connell’s, Gibbs, Mcilquham’s, Rahn’s, Normand’s and Staber’s are but a few that come to mind.

If you look at your own community I am sure that you have people that also stand out and go the extra mile. We do not put up statues or name places after they are gone. We think back with fondness and celebrate the fact that they were here at one time when they gave their hearts to the community.

At this time and place in our lives it is much easier to knock people who are trying their best to make our small corner of the world a better place to live. You do not need to donate a large sum of money to any particular charity or have your name placed on a building to be an asset to your community, simply show up to help.

As I write this there are Boards and Commissions throughout government that could use your help. There are elected positions that you could run for. The Lions, the Elks, the Mason’s, the Optimists could use your help. If you have a volunteer fire department or ambulance service you could check with them. You don’t have to ride the rigs to be of service.

I believe that incivility and false outrage has become the rule today when it comes to government service. To paraphrase John F Kennedy, “Ask not what your community can do for you, ask what you can do for your community”

Bob Unke certainly did. Thank You Bob for your service, Godspeed. You will be missed.

