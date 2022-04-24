John Andersen: Can Chippewa Falls learn from Marshfield?

Every so often life becomes symmetrical. Let me explain. I grew up in Marshfield. Marshfield had no nearby lake or river running through it. If you wanted to go fishing you went fishing in the cooling pond by the Marshfield Power Plant. If you wished to go swimming you did not go to the local swimming hole, you went to Hefko Swimming Pool. On your way home you stopped at the A&W Root Beer Stand.

From the Marshfield News Herald “Commissioned by Mayor Ted Hefko during the height of the Great Depression years (1934), Hefko obtained funds through the Federal Government’s WPA program to construct a much-needed swimming pool in Marshfield. At the time, Marshfield was the largest City in the state not located on a body of water.”

The Hefko Pool opened in early June and closed after Labor Day. Marshfield had no YMCA and until September of 1968 when the new high school opened Hefko was the only pool in Marshfield. Which meant that you could only swim three months out of the year.

Hefko Pool was replaced by “Vandehey Waters Outdoor Aquatic Center.” Director of Parks & Recreation Department for the City of Marshfield, Justin Casperson, said, “It’s been over 20 years since they first proposed the idea of replacing the 85-year-old Hefko Pool.”

Casperson explained the city hopes the facility will make up for the lack of waterways the city has. “We lack in some ponds, lakes, streams creeks, things of that nature,” Casperson explained, “so, this is kind of the recreational opportunity for water in a summer for Marshfield.” (WSAW TV July 23, 2021). My High School Class donated to the project at our 50th Reunion.

OK back to here and now. I and most other residents of the Chippewa Falls area were pleasantly surprised to read in the Herald a couple of weeks ago that Mary Ann’s Root Beer Stand at the corner of Elm and North Bridge Street will reopen in 2023. The root beer stand has been closed since 1994 and many people have missed it. From the Herald, “Anneliese Fish and her husband, Robert, purchased it earlier this year. The pair plan to reopen the root beer stand in 2023.”

When I and several other state employees worked at 13E Spruce St. we would wander over there at lunch or during the midafternoon to get a root beer. That time served as a respite in the day’s routine and allowed us to get out of the office for a bit. For me there is some nostalgia in it.

Not so nostalgic is the reported closing of the Bernard Willi Swimming Pool also mentioned in the Herald. The announcement stated, “The pool needed a lot of attention,” said parks director John Jimenez. “It’s hard for me to justify putting that much money into a pool that is open just three months.”

Councilman Rob Kiefer said he couldn’t justify spending millions of dollars. “I like the pool, and I know tons of people enjoy it, but reality is reality,” Kiefer said. “Realistically, this is the last year, because we can’t keep shoveling money into this money pit.” My first question to the City Council would be how did the pool become a money pit?

I find this all a bit remarkable reading about the continued tax base expansion in the City of Chippewa Falls and all the new construction coming up around the new fire station

The City of Marshfield established a public/private partnership to fund the project. I can’t believe that the City of Chippewa Falls could not do the same to keep the pool open. Everything in life is not about taxes.

Quality of life says a lot about your community. If I was on the Chippewa Falls City Council I would take a moment to rethink the decision to close the pool and explore other options. If Marshfield can do it I would like to believe Chippewa Falls can too.

Perhaps this link will help people see what can be accomplished . Here is a link to the Vandehey Waters Outdoor Aquatic Center website: https://www.ci.marshfield.wi.us/visitors/vandehey_waters_aquatic_center/index.php

Yes, like Chippewa Falls, Marshfield has a park and a zoo also.

The park is called Wildwood. Stop and see it sometime.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0