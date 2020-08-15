John Andersen: Changing times shouldn't ignore history

The times they are a-changing.
I must admit being a bit confused by Leinenkugel’s Beer rebranding and eliminating the Indian princess as part of the logo. To be honest, I wondered why it was there in the first place.
There was a nice summary of the who, what, where, when and why from Dick Leinenkugel in this paper, but it still seems strange that a German brewing company would incorporate a native American woman as part of a logo.
I pretty much was a fan of the Hamm’s Bear. “From the land of sky blue waters. Hamm’s the beer refreshing!”
Logos are attracting a lot of interest lately. The Washington Redskins, the Kansas City Chiefs, Aunt Jemima syrup, Uncle Ben’s Rice, Eskimo Pie, Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, Cream of Wheat — all of those images are part of my and many other people’s lives.
I never gave them much thought other than once thinking where they came from. I imagine soon they will be gone also.
The Chippewa Herald has reversed a decision that would have resulted in limiting the number of days you would have received a printed paper. The Herald will continue to print six days a week for now. I believe that is a good decision that will continue a great tradition. The print newspaper gives you more time to go through the day’s events over a cup of coffee or even a meal.
Prairie View Cemetery is in the process of upgrading our website. The website is eight years old and is outdated due to a variety of coding changes, formatting changes and other electronic magic that is incomprehensible to me.
The website was hosted remotely and we did not have full control over it. So we are changing it to provide more and better information. Times change. The Village of Lake Hallie has a new website which looks pretty good.
Onward and upward we go. Yet I have a friend that asks a simple question” when can we quit learning new things?” To that I would reply, Are we there yet? Sometimes I feel that I have learned all that I want to learn. I am I getting too old to change.
There is an old song that went “School days, school days, Dear old Golden Rule days, ‘Reading and ‘riting and ‘rithmetic, Taught to the tune of the hick’ry stick,” school was simpler in 1907.
We are in mid-August now and schools are wondering how to open. I recorded a lecture for some Chippewa Valley Technical College Fire Science students last week.
It was my first time and I was not impressed with my performance. In fact, I think it was a mess. I admire teachers who can do those online lectures but I find, to do my best, I need students in front of me. Good luck students and teachers, on returning to school.
Back to native Americans. In my office hangs an illustration and story titled “Injun Summer“ by John T. McCutcheon. It appeared in the Chicago Tribune from September 30, 1907, until 1995.
The illustration showed a cornfield where a grandfather and his grandson were burning leaves. The grandfather tells his grandson the story about departed Indians who return in the autumn mists to dance around the burning leaf piles like the one the grandfather has lit.
As a kid I waited for the illustration and story to be published each year. My Dad would read it to us. In 1992, people said it was outdated and racist. In the 1990s, Tribune editors decided to end the annual tradition. To quote from the Chicago Tribune Magazine. Douglas Kneeland, the Tribune’s public editor at the time, said, “’Injun Summer’ is out of joint with its times. It is literally a museum piece, a relic of another age. The farther we get from 1907, the less meaning it has for the current generation.”
Maybe that is where we are getting things wrong. Instead of something having less meaning for any generation why don’t we spend time telling the current generation(s) how these stories and people’s lives unfolded.
The times are changing. but that does not mean things need to be forgotten; maybe just explained.
