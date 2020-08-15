John Andersen: Changing times shouldn't ignore history

Prairie View Cemetery is in the process of upgrading our website. The website is eight years old and is outdated due to a variety of coding changes, formatting changes and other electronic magic that is incomprehensible to me.

The website was hosted remotely and we did not have full control over it. So we are changing it to provide more and better information. Times change. The Village of Lake Hallie has a new website which looks pretty good.

Onward and upward we go. Yet I have a friend that asks a simple question” when can we quit learning new things?” To that I would reply, Are we there yet? Sometimes I feel that I have learned all that I want to learn. I am I getting too old to change.

There is an old song that went “School days, school days, Dear old Golden Rule days, ‘Reading and ‘riting and ‘rithmetic, Taught to the tune of the hick’ry stick,” school was simpler in 1907.

We are in mid-August now and schools are wondering how to open. I recorded a lecture for some Chippewa Valley Technical College Fire Science students last week.