Believe it or not there are some elections coming up for 2020.
They will happen in this order: spring primary: Feb. 18; spring election and presidential preference primary: April 7. Then comes the Partisan Primary Election on Aug. 11, and finally General Election Day, Nov. 3. Then we call all rest easy until the summer of 2022, when the nonsense will start all over again. But back to our current time frame.
Thanks to efforts of the Chippewa County Clerk’s Office, County Clerk Jaclyn Sadler and her devoted staff, Lisa Merrell and Amanda Richardson, you will notice a change in how elections are done in Chippewa County. The first change is that all municipalities will have new election machines.
To put to bed an early concern by the public, the voting machines are not connected to the internet. You cannot hack a voting machine that is not connected to the internet. The new machines will also have a paper ballot.
If you are using the new handicap-accessible voting machine, that machine will generate a paper ballot that will then be fed into an optical scanner. That scanner will read the ballot and cast the ballot for who you voted for.
All the voting machines will be secured at the Chippewa County Clerk’s Office under lock and key.
All programing of the machines will be done by the county clerk and her staff. The County Clerk’s Office will do all the public tests and insure that the machines are correctly programed and functioning. Again as these machine have paper ballots, any recount will be done using the paper ballots.
If you are concerned whether you are registered to vote. if you know your way around a computer, you may Google or use your search engine by typing in My Vote Wisconsin.
You can then check your registration status and see when you last voted. You can also request an absentee ballot if you would like. If you are not proficient with a computer, you may contact your local clerk to receive the same information.
If you go to the polls on election day and find that you are not registered to vote, you may register and vote on the day of the election. I am going to be frank with you — the rules are constantly changing, so what is required at this writing may be changed by the day of the election.
I can give you two general rules: Things go easy if you have a driver’s license with your current address on it and if you bring some proof of where you are living like a utility bill with your name on it, a property tax bill with your name on it or any other official government document with your name on it showing your current address.
If you have questions, contact your municipal or county clerk.
Are the Russians going to hack into the Chippewa County Election System and cancel your vote? I highly doubt it. I would say that your vote is 99.99999999 percent secure. Why not 100 percent? Well, nothing is perfect and strange things can happen. However, I would not stay up at night and worry about hackers.
If you start hearing things about a rigged election or voting process, ask the person to give you specific information on who, what, when, where and why. All the hype about rigged elections is just hype. The only way elections are rigged is when you don’t show up to vote. So you have to get with the program and vote.
While I do say elections are not rigged, they can become better. An independent commission to set election boundaries for local, state and federal elections should be established.
In Wisconsin; we have all the tools required to vote by mail. Perhaps we should look at a time limit on the election season. We should ban all corporate money from elections.
The only way to keep the system honest is for you to become involved. If you choose to sit these elections out, you have no right to complain later. It is your turn at bat so swing away. I mean that figuratively, of course.
