From the Jan. 7 Chippewa Herald: “Republican lawmakers have resurrected a bill that would make English the official language in Wisconsin, renewing their argument that the measure will push immigrants to learn the language and make them more attractive to employers. Sens. Andre Jacque, Dave Craig and Steve Nass began circulating the bill for co-sponsors Monday.”
Of course, Sens. Jacque, Craig and Nass had to proclaim to the state of Wisconsin and the United States of America that English is the official language of Wisconsin.
I am sure most people in Wisconsin think our language is Swahili, (also known as Kiswahili, it is a Bantu language and the first language of the Swahili people of Africa).
With everything that needs addressing in Wisconsin, you are going to waste people’s time on this complete nonsense? But I know some of you are probably up for re-election and you guys have to poke the askes of a long dead campfire to generate some heat for your next campaign.
It does not take much to look around the Chippewa Valley or even in central Wisconsin to see how language evolves from one generation to another.
If you go north of Thorp there is an abandoned Catholic Church with a very nice cemetery. Almost all the gravestones are in Polish. If you look around Owen, my mother’s family started in Frenchtown and yes French was spoken there.
Our neighboring communities to the east, Lafayette and Cadott, were settled In the late 1700s or early 1800s by Jean Baptiste Cadotte, son of a French Canadian fur trader.
Also in the town of Arthur sits the Bohemian Hall. The present hall was built in 1907 by the Bohemian farmers. Bohemia of course is part of the Czech Republic. I must assume that Czech was spoken there.
When I was growing and well into my adult years, WDLB Radio in Marshfield broadcast the German Hour on Sundays from noon to 1 p.m. If you were in German Class as I was, we were required to listen to it.
My grandparents on my father’s side spoke Norwegian and never gave it up. My neighbors the Machts spoke German and never gave it up. Churches all over Wisconsin offered German services and of course the Catholic Church up until 1963 held Mass in Latin.
Funny how all those folks assimilated, eventually learned the English language and were both an asset to our country and our employers.
The term “make them more attractive to employers” is a phrase that has been beaten to death. Funny, again, when you run out of an original thought you always bring up the needs of an employer. I think this proposal is being done for the needs of three legislators, not an employer.
Growing up I took three years of German, my oldest daughter had four years of Spanish.
One of the oldest and wisest person I knew was asked to come out of retirement to teach Latin to students almost three generations behind him. In our area it is not uncommon for me to go to emergency calls involving Hmong. If the parents cannot yet speak the language, their children do and can translate.
If I call the Pizza Hut in Chippewa Falls I get a recording first in English then in Spanish. I don’t care if someone orders their pizza in Spanish or English. At the DMV in Eau Claire, there are signs in English, Spanish and Hmong hung on the wall. At some health-care facilities, there are signs in Arabic.
I had an ear doctor who was from India. He spoke Hindi and English. Please tell me how making English the official language of Wisconsin is going to change that? Perhaps we should teach our kids a second language in school: how about Spanish? It may make them more attractive to employers.
As we are told “When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man (or woman), I put away the ways of childhood.”
I don’t know about you, but I feel like Wisconsin is stuck in the fifth grade.
