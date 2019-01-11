Done, gone, forgotten. The holidays of 2018 have moved into our past and now we must move on to 2019. As we were returning the decorations of Christmas now past into their proper storage places, a last reminder arrived at the house — a friend's Christmas card with the annual Christmas letter.
Many people look down on the humble Christmas letter and many are right to do so. A Christmas letter announcing the accomplishments of every child from potty training completion to a kid's acceptance to Harvard can be a bit self-serving and appear to be boastful. A Christmas letter like a Facebook post may take on a life of its own.
I have/had a friend who for years regaled us with every conceivable travel destination in the United States. This went on year in and year out. He was informing us of his families' travel and included the names of people we had no earthly idea who they were.
We knew his kids names, of course, but whoever Bill and Jane were or who Tom and Alice were left us in a bit of a quandary. After a while, you sort of bleeped over the names like those folks in a Russian novel whose names you could not pronounce. The last I heard of him he was headed to Barbados for a post-Christmas condo rental on a beach. I wondered where they got the money to do that, but he did not elaborate.
On the other side of the coin, I have a first cousin who I would like to get a note from. He used to write a very brief letter but now just signs the card Tom and Pattie. OK, who is Pattie? I know he is still retired and he still lives in the same town in Michigan but other than that, mystery remains supreme.
Which takes us back to communication at large. People do not write letters anymore. They email. Email can be the death of your career. A few keyboard strokes and you can be moved to the ashcan of history. Email is an efficient means of communication but before you send a reply to a perceived insult over email write it out and let it sit for 24 hours before you send it. You will cool off by then and rephrase it so it sounds more professional and polished.
Even email is being replaced by text message. Text messaging is even faster and more concise than email. You state your business and move on. This allows for more flexibility and a prompt response, but I have been caught replying to one text message when I thought I was responding to another.
For the Town of Hallie’s 100th anniversary in August of 2015, I was given several letters from friends and relatives. The Palmer penmanship (cursive) was flawless and the use of the English language was unlike what we practice in the 21st century. Before there were phones there were post cards — the email and text messaging of the late 19th and early 20th century.
One post card I remember very well was from a family in Fall Creek to a family in the Town of Hallie. It went something like this: “Dearest; Mother departed last night to join Father, Grandfather and Grandmother on Canaan’s shore. Her passing was not unexpected. By the time you receive this we will have held the funeral but wish to share her passing with you."
Imagine today receiving news of that nature knowing that the funeral had already been held and all you could do was send condolences back. Remember the telegraph had been invented then but people viewed such an expense as both wasteful and improper. A handwritten letter or postcard showed that you really meant to convey your heartfelt thoughts on a matter.
What was in my friends' Christmas letter? The fact they were getting older, the fact that he is into alternative fuels, the fact that he had a person from Somalia come to his hobby farm to learn the ways of making alternative fuels. He also remarked that the Amish folks had never met someone so darkly complected but they all got along well. Not a bad way to end the holidays.
