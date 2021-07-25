John Andersen: Communication failures haunt us

This report cries out for this kind of language: “Your building contains some minor damage but the concrete deterioration needs to be repaired at once. The structural integrity of your building is failing. If you don’t repair it, the building has an excellent chance of falling down, risking your substantial investment and putting your life in severe danger.”

I once wrote a set of orders on a building that basically said, “your building is a fire trap. You have allowed it to deteriorate to the point of if a fire starts the building will quickly be fully involved in flames and your local fire department will not be able to stop the fire.” My orders went through several revisions by my bosses.

The end report read something like this, “Your building has several fire safety concerns. You as the building owner should address these issues in a timely manner. The consequences of inaction may not reflect favorably on you, the building owner.” Shortly before my retirement the building burned to the ground. Firefighting efforts were beyond the local fire department. I underwent several hours of depositions.