John Andersen: Communication failures haunt us

When I watched scenes of rescue workers on site at the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Florida, I thought of the famous line from the movie Cool Hand Luke when the Captain of the Guard says, “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.” How many times in our lives do we have a failure to communicate?
We are taught from an early age not to speak in a provocative or aggressive manner to a variety of people. That list is pretty long — older people, figures in authority, “experts” in a field including the clergy and so on and so forth. The voice in our heads tell us to stay within a set of rules and limits so we do not offend.
The tragedy of the Champlain Towers collapse lies within the language given to the Condo Association. The language is civil and nonconfrontational. It has a ring of bureaucratic fundamentalisms common to us who use the language.
This quote from the New York Times: “Though some of this damage is minor, most of the concrete deterioration needs to be repaired in a timely fashion,” the consultant, Frank Morabito, wrote about damage near the base of the structure as part of his October 2018 report on the 40-year-old building in Surfside. He gave no indication that the structure was at risk of collapse, though he noted that the needed repairs would be aimed at “maintaining the structural integrity” of the building and its 136 units.
This report cries out for this kind of language: “Your building contains some minor damage but the concrete deterioration needs to be repaired at once. The structural integrity of your building is failing. If you don’t repair it, the building has an excellent chance of falling down, risking your substantial investment and putting your life in severe danger.”
I once wrote a set of orders on a building that basically said, “your building is a fire trap. You have allowed it to deteriorate to the point of if a fire starts the building will quickly be fully involved in flames and your local fire department will not be able to stop the fire.” My orders went through several revisions by my bosses.
The end report read something like this, “Your building has several fire safety concerns. You as the building owner should address these issues in a timely manner. The consequences of inaction may not reflect favorably on you, the building owner.” Shortly before my retirement the building burned to the ground. Firefighting efforts were beyond the local fire department. I underwent several hours of depositions.
CBS Newsman Edward R Morrow once said, “The speed of communications is wondrous to behold. It is also true that speed can multiply the distribution of information that we know to be untrue.” In our country today we have reached an imbalance in what is true and what is not. In an attempt to be fair and balanced we give equal weight to what is proven fact and what is utter nonsense.
An example of said nonsense is the rumor that the COVID-19 vaccine implants a tracking microchip in you so you that the government can track you and enter you into a COVID Vaccine Database.
If you carry a cell phone it the best tracking device ever invented. If big brother is indeed watching he “knows when you are sleeping, he knows when your awake. He knows if you’ve been bad or good so be good for goodness sake” (Santa Claus is Coming to Town).
I have a relative who, by all evidence was given a bit of right in the face advice from a doctor. After receiving a letter from him expressing his acceptance once again of his Lutheran Religion as the central role in his life, it occurred that his caregiver explain that if he continued his ways of the flesh he was a goner. We will see.
We live with a delicate balance between the need to clearly state what we wish and the attempt to not hurt others. It is a war we all fight. We are not often successful yet we begin every day as if we will be. I guess that is as it should be.