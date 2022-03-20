John Andersen: Comprehensive plans offer a view forward

Wisconsin State Statutes require each municipality to have a comprehensive plan that should be upgraded every 10 years.

Area communities are in the process or have completed their update. Some updates to the plan have been slowed by the COVID Epidemic but the work continues. The Town of Hallie is currently working on theirs.

A comprehensive plan is required to have these elements to it: Issues and opportunities, Housing, Transportation, Utilities and community infrastructure Agricultural, Economic Development, Intergovernmental Cooperation, Land Use and Implementation. As you can see for large municipalities this can be quite a bit of work. But the larger the municipality the bigger the staff to deal with these issues.

Just looking through the current information for the Town of Hallie from 10 years ago, the Town’s Comprehensive plan can be summarized as: Keep Town Government, allow farmers to farm, keep the Village of Lake Hallie and the City of Eau Claire at arm’s length, improve internet, get more money for roads, allow single family dwellings.

Keep subdivisions in the Village of Lake Hallie, be wary of intergovernmental agreements unless the town benefits, sewer, municipal water and the like should stay within the Village of Lake Hallie and above all stay rural.

In just looking at newly arrived surveys I think the Town of Hallie’s comprehensive will stay about the same as it was 10 years ago. The one exception may be the demonstrated need for better internet service in the Town. Thanks to COVID the importance of internet cannot be overstated.

The one problem with comprehensive plans is that they serve a purpose until they do not. A strange statement but true. Economic development usually supersedes a Comprehensive Plan. A buck is a buck is a buck. I have seen many components in neighboring municipalities crumble under the weight of a developer looking for property.

My guess is that the Village of Mount Pleasant, the home of Foxconn, never ever considered in their comprehensive plan the arrival of Donald Trump, Scott Walker and Terry Gou a Taiwanese billionaire businessman who is the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Foxconn.

My guess is that Mount Pleasant never envisioned that the Village would be taking land from longtime residents and property owners. Mount Pleasant in retrospect was sold a pig in a poke. I often wondered and still do what the Village of Mount Pleasant’s comprehensive plan said about a company like Foxconn.

Another undoing of comprehensive plans in a Township is annexation. There is a long standing joke with Annexation of property from a Township to an incorporated municipality “urban sprawl” become “planned growth”. Most comprehensive plans for Townships only briefly touch on annexation and the impact on the Township. That may require more attention in a comprehensive plan if your Town is in an urban area.

One of the most common conflicts in comprehensive Plans is that in surveying residents all agree that people by and large should be allowed to do as they wish with their property; as long as it does not conflict with the use of their property. A simple example is that people wish farmers the very best with their farming activities until they sell the farm to a developer. Then things do not go well. Everyone I know has a “Not in My Back Yard” (NIMBY) attitude about one project or another.

Another part of a comprehensive plan includes economic development. To that end area municipalities may find it beneficial to meet with Charlie Walker of the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation and have him advise your municipality on growth within your community. A final stop may be a visit with the West Central Regional Planning Commission.

An old Beatles song goes “Life is what happens when your making other plans.” Comprehensive plans like other things are but a small tool your community has to decide on where your community wishes to go in the next 10 years.

Once completed and public hearings are held the comprehensive plan often languishes on a shelf or is stored in some electronic format never to be revisited again. Once again the old cliché rings true; use it or lose it.

Spring begins tomorrow at 10:33 our time. We can all use it!

