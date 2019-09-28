The consequence of fall weather is simple. It means the end of the pool season and the shrouding of the pool.
From about May 1 until the third week of September, the pool in our yard is a not so silent witness to the passing of the summer.
Since our kids were in junior high, we have had an above-ground swimming pool. The largest we ever had was 28 feet in diameter. The smallest was a kids wading pool about 6 feet across. I use the word we rather loosely. The pool is the domain of my wife. She attempts to be its master and I must admit she does a pretty good job.
The pool requires constant attention and has the demands of a steam locomotive. Chemicals have to me added and the ph balance of the pool must be monitored and such things as clarifier, shock treatments and chlorine tablets must be added.
The pool also must have water added to it and at the end of the season water must be taken out of it. A ladder must be installed and removed, the sand filter must run and water circulated. The pool must be vacuumed and a net must be used to remove leaves and other debris.
As I write this, the temperature is 78 degrees and it is cloudy. The cornfield across the road has not been cut and so far no geese have been over the house. One of the reasons for covering the pool is that flying geese and clear water do not mix. Our pool, to the best of my knowledge, has not had geese swimming in. But as you know with geese, there is other evidence of their passing by.
If you have an above-ground pool you have the constant noise of the water being filtered and the sound of moving water. If you can leave the windows open in the summer you can hear that sound and if things are still the sound can lull you to sleep. You develop a sixth sense that something is wrong if you do not hear that sound.
You have free articles remaining.
The current pool is a direct descendant of the pool that died an ugly death last winter/spring. When you have a pool covered, ice and snow accumulate on the top of the cover. Water underneath the cover in the pool freezes usually to a depth of 12-18 inches.
Last winter/spring the ice shifted in the pool and tore a hole in the the pool liner at the bottom. That let the water out and because Hallie has 120 feet of sand before it hits bedrock we never knew the water was gone. The side wall on the south side buckled and there you have it. New pool.
As stated, my wife is master of our pool. She enjoys floating around in it in the summer. For many, many summers she taught summer band at Cadott High School. There were the parades and the Memorial Day festivities. When she had the time, the pool became an oasis of civility and wine.
Our girls also enjoyed the pool, and in their time their friends often came over to join them. The pool was a gathering place for them. So when the old pool died, there was little question that a new, but smaller one would take its place.
Closing a pool for the winter requires lowering the level of the water, adding chemicals as noted above but the biggest pain is putting the cover over the top. Taking the cover off and putting it on requires two people. That is my one contribution to the pool. I help bring it to life, then I help kill it.
The pool will not be livable until about May 1 of next year. It will take about a month to get the temperature up so a person can get in it. Until then, the pool will remain a shrouded circle in the yard.
The snows of winter will fall on it. In late spring, the snow cover will disappear and the pool will return to life to welcome all visitors. Rest easy, pool, and have a good winter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.