The sky is falling! The sky is falling! There are 65,377,684 people at risk!
Yes, the sky is falling and it is called snow, sleet, hail, freezing rain and drizzle. It is winter in Wisconsin and the Midwest, so perhaps we should get used to it.
I read an article in The New York Times recently that asked when did weather become a big deal? It turns out that weather drives national and local media ratings so yes, weather is now a big deal.
Moving on in reviewing events of the day, the sky appears to be falling over many things. The sky is falling because Democrats are “unable to make up their minds” in choosing a presidential candidate. In Wisconsin, we can’t vote for any presidential candidate until April 3. Heaven only knows who will be left standing/swimming in the presidential candidate pool by then.
The sky is falling regarding the president’s claim that the impeachment hearings are a scam or a witch hunt. The president has had and will continue to be afforded all the due process he can wish for. Yet did anyone ever expect the president to say, “Well, guys you got me. I did try and use Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden so I will leave office at noon tomorrow?”
The sky is falling at my house because some Christmas lights I put out on my deck have quit working. I am not the world’s best outside Christmas decorator but the fact these lights quit working peeves me no end. I am not about to go out to replace them as they are now under about an inch of ice and snow. Oh well, that’s how it goes.
At this point I should remind you that “the sky is falling” is known in the United States as “Chicken Little” and sometimes as “Chicken Licken,” which is a folk tale with a moral about a chicken who believes the world is coming to an end; which of course it does not. But to return.
You have free articles remaining.
The sky continues to fall regarding both the “War on Thanksgiving” and the “War on Christmas.” In my community of Lake Hallie, there is no war on either. Stores are open selling Christmas items at a brisk pace and I ate too much at Thanksgiving. There was plenty of turkey going around, so all is well on that front.
The sky is falling because the Badgers/Packers football teams either have their act together or don’t have their act together. I support both the Packers and the Badgers, but the Badgers have a better marching band. They both have had good seasons so far, but you can’t win them all.
OK, now let’s move on to some things that the sky is falling on but the world will not end.
The sky is falling if you are a musician this time of year. Church services, holiday concerts, social gatherings, visits to hospitals and assisted-living centers. If you sing or play an instrument this time of year, you are going to be put to the test. Life during the next two to three weeks could become a grind. I am lucky I break out my clarinet now only in cases of an emergency.
The sky is falling if you work outside such as delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service, plowing snow, collecting garbage, delivering packages. If you are a municipal/county clerk or treasurer, tax season is upon you. You are responsible for sending out “ glad tidings of great joy which will be for all the people.” Bah, humbug. For myself, why can’t tax season be in July?
The sky is falling if you are out and about Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or Festivus shopping. Shopping will get done and life will return to normal. Then we must confront New Year and the 90 days of winter and a partridge in a pear tree.
A Bible verse from Matthew that reads “For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” At this time of year for many, the yoke is not easy and the burden is not light. If we can help others to cast off yokes and lighten burdens, then we are doing the work we were put here to do; then the sky is not falling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.