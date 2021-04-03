John Andersen: Easter, an election and a new beginning

Unfortunately Comprehensive Plans do not usually survive an attack of money. Almost all Comprehensive Plans in Towns wish to retain farming and the family farm. As we have seen in the Town of Washington if the kids are not willing to keep the farm and work it they will sell it off. If the Town is lucky they will sell it to a neighboring farmer. If the Town is not lucky the kids will sell it to a developer and in goes a new subdivision. Tradition is lost and another piece of rural life is ended. The times are changing.

We are in the tough part of spring, Here in Hallie the ice is out on Lake Hallie and the river is rising. Tulips are coming up soon to be followed by daffodils. It is 40 degrees right now and no one believes that we will not get another snowfall. So I will plug away getting the garage cleaned.

If you have been taught like I was Easter is the logical conclusion to Christmas. What was promised has been taken. A new beginning has been proclaimed and we can do with it as we like; I am not a philosopher or a theologian so a very Happy Easter to you all. Stay safe and be well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0