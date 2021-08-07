John Andersen: Embrace summer while it lasts

A poem about August forces itself into my memory. I only remember the first verse now but it is good enough.
Arthur Goodenough wrote this, “When August days are hot and long, And the August hills are hazy, And clouds are slow and winds also, And brooks are low and lazy.”
I think the poem speaks to August. Yet when I think of August it is a time of both back to school and the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
High Summer in Wisconsin brings back memories of swimming and picnics. In the Chippewa Valley there are many places to swim. Half Moon Lake, Lake Altoona Big Falls, the Chippewa River, the Eau Claire River and of course municipal pools in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls.
My hometown of Marshfield has invested in a new swimming pool. Except you cannot call it a swimming pool, it is now an aquatic center. The new center opened on July 23. It was named Vandehey Waters Outdoor Aquatic Center. The Vandehey family donated more than $1 million in memory and honor of Frank and Pat Vandehey. A most generous gift to those who will use the pool.
The new center was a public private partnership. My class, Marshfield Senior High Class of 1969, donated $1,000 to the new facility. We felt that it was the proper things to do to give the kids and adults of Marshfield a proper and safe place to swim.
The new center replaces the old Hefko Pool which was a WPA Public Works project. That pool was built in 1933. At the time, Marshfield was the largest city in the state not located on a body of water
I learned to swim in a unique way. When I was not progressing as I should one of the lifeguards at Hefko pool had me go out on the end of a diving board to survey the deep end of the pool. He then pushed me in. It was the old sink or swim method. I sank, than swam. I told my Dad what happened. His remark was that perhaps I would not be so trusting in the future, and I was able to swim now so my lessons were over.
With August upon us I remember my favorite swimming hole as a kid was North Wood County Park. The park is located on 172 acres of land on the banks of the Yellow River. Two small artificial lakes created by dams on the river and a small pine-wooded island provide places to swim and picnic. Sort of like Big Falls in Seymour or Ray’s Beach in Lafayette; but without big water.
On hot Saturday afternoons we and some of the neighbors would go out to North Wood County Park to swim and picnic. The adults would bring adult beverages and everyone would share in the cooking duties. It was the Dads that did the cooking, not the Mom’s. The ages of the kids went from 2 or 3 to 17 or even 18. Everyone looked after each other. It was a break from the everyday events of life.
There were no LP Gas grills available at the time, so the food was cooked with charcoal briquets and lighter fluid. Light fluid was always an adventure. Putting too much lighter fluid on at one time or putting lighter fluid on the walking away from it could result in a resounding “whoosh” and a brief tower of flame.
When our kids were young we bought an above ground pool. The pool now is used chiefly by my wife who takes care of it. When the kids are home, though they are adults now, they use it. The pool did not take the place of North Wood County Park but I must admit it is more convenient and we do not need to worry about E.coli bacteria getting into the water.
From my calculations we have 27 days between today and the start of the Labor Day weekend. Tuesday, September 7 will mark a return to school, work, and planning the inevitable fall chores. The pool at our house will be closed until next May. Let’s embrace summer while it lasts. It is the Wisconsin thing to do.