John Andersen: Embrace summer while it lasts

The new center replaces the old Hefko Pool which was a WPA Public Works project. That pool was built in 1933. At the time, Marshfield was the largest city in the state not located on a body of water

I learned to swim in a unique way. When I was not progressing as I should one of the lifeguards at Hefko pool had me go out on the end of a diving board to survey the deep end of the pool. He then pushed me in. It was the old sink or swim method. I sank, than swam. I told my Dad what happened. His remark was that perhaps I would not be so trusting in the future, and I was able to swim now so my lessons were over.

With August upon us I remember my favorite swimming hole as a kid was North Wood County Park. The park is located on 172 acres of land on the banks of the Yellow River. Two small artificial lakes created by dams on the river and a small pine-wooded island provide places to swim and picnic. Sort of like Big Falls in Seymour or Ray’s Beach in Lafayette; but without big water.