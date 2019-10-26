There is a very short poem by Carl Sandburg (1878-1967) called “Theme in Yellow” that describes this time of the year.
It is a quick read: “I spot the hills With yellow balls in autumn. I light the prairie cornfields orange and tawny gold clusters And I am called pumpkins. On the last of October When dusk is fallen Children join hands And circle round me Singing ghost songs And love to the harvest moon; I am a jack-o’-lantern with terrible teeth And the children know I am fooling.”
Next week is Halloween, a festival made for kids and older folks to remember.
After Halloween, November arrives often shrouded in gray chilly mists and the last bright, though dimmed, colors of autumn.
If you follow the Wisconsin travel color report, as I do, you can see how the bright falls color goes from the top of Wisconsin to the bottom. It is a process that lasts about six weeks. The glory of fall before its death in winter.
But before the death of fall comes the glory of pumpkins. Scholars agree that pumpkins are the oldest domesticated plants, having been used as early as 7,500 to 5,000 BC.
Each year in the United States one and a half billion pumpkins are produced. One of my earliest memories was my Dad carving a pumpkin for Halloween and of course the sweet smell of a baking pumpkin pie.
The tradition of carving jack-o’-lanterns came from Ireland and Scotland, where they cut up turnips. However, when the Scots and Irish came to America they cut up the native pumpkin, which are both readily available and much larger. Using pumpkins was far easier than cutting up turnips.
There is nothing like the smell of a jack-o’-lantern’s top being blackened by a burning candle. The odor is pungent but not really unpleasant. Someone once told me that the smell of a burning pumpkin top reminded them of a wet dog. I guess I never really thought about that, but they could be right.
How do you defend your pumpkin? If you place it outside on the porch, someone may take your pumpkin and smash it in the street. If you keep the pumpkin in your house, it feels like you are keeping some kind of animal in the house that was made to run free.
In our house, we try to compromise. My wife, who likes to carve pumpkins, gets the pumpkin ready several days before Halloween, It stays in the house for several days, then we put it outside. If the pumpkin survives Halloween, we place it at the southwest corner of the house and let it dissolve into mush. A returning to nature, if you will.
One year after our pumpkin was returned to the earth, in late spring and early summer vines grew from our Halloween pumpkin. As the summer went on we actually had, with no care or upkeep, our own very small pumpkin patch.
I believe Carl Sandburg would have appreciated the cartoon character Linus of the comic strip “Peanuts” written by Charles Schultz.
Linus is the one, of course, who believes in the Great Pumpkin. The Great Pumpkin is believed to rise out of the most sincere pumpkin patch he finds. The Great Pumpkin then gives presents to all the sincere girls and boys.
Because we are the way we are, Trick-or-Treating is now relegated to a set number of hours. We have extended daylight saving time to insure Trick-or- Treating is not done in the holy blackness of Halloween; when the spirits are known to be separated from the world by a thin veil. If you are young at heart Halloween is a delicious time, and one to be savored.
Robert Brault, an American author, wrote, “There is a child in every one of us who is still a trick-or-treater looking for a brightly-lit front porch.”
I agree. There is a child in every one of us who still embraces the prairie cornfields, as the late autumn sun shines on them, just before it sets.
Enjoy your Halloween and remember “When black cats prowl and pumpkins gleam, may luck be yours on Halloween.”
Boo!
