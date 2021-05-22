John Andersen: Explore sights in Lake Hallie and your own community

I have been down there is all weathers and in all seasons. If you are out and about in late afternoons and early evening you will see deer, muskrat, grouse, cranes, turkey, geese, ducks, porcupines, beaver and Bald Eagles. The only distraction is that the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is above Early Drive (26th Avenue) and Air Menard, Mayo Helicopter and Delta Express Airline jets can take away from the solitude.

There are homes there, probably converted cottages that were built in the 1900’s. If things are quiet and you allow yourself to listen, you can hear the river running by. In late spring, if it has been cold enough, the ice breakups are fun to listen to and watch. It is easy to imagine the work of the lumberjacks to keep the logs moving and trying to break up ice jams.

Years ago a man drowned in one of the ponds off Early Drive. Then Hallie Police Chief Bob Thompson arraigned to pump out the pond. Even though it is pretty wild country down there, Thompson preserved and the man was found. The area can now be found on the map as Three Ponds Park.