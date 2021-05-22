John Andersen: Explore sights in Lake Hallie and your own community

Lake Hallie is a well-known lake. For those folks who don’t know the history of the lake, this from the Chippewa County Historical Society: The lake is near the location of the first sawmill called the “Blue Mills” built just north of Lake Hallie over a two-year period 1842-1843 by Steven McCann and the brothers Simon and George Randall.”
Lake Hallie was the result of the sawmill and logging operation. The Lake served as a picnic site and boat excursion site during the 1920’s and 1930’s. I knew of the lake long before I ever moved here as both my Mother and my Aunt attended Normal School (now UW-Eau Claire) and frequented the Lake telling our family about it.
Again from the Chippewa County Historical Society, ”The flood of 1870 destroyed the mill and dam, and the property was sold to H. Clay Williams and John Barron who replaced the mill and dam and were able to saw 40,000 feet per day. They operated under the name of “Badger Mills”. Williams sold his share to Barron, who later built a flume from the Chippewa River to Lake Hallie which allowed him to use the lake as a safe storage pond.”
While Lake Hallie and the old sawmill area is interesting I prefer going along what was once called Early Drive (26th Avenue) and exploring along Bean Road (105th Street) and Iona Beach Road (90th Street). That area is almost like being in a forest with small ponds and running streams.
I have been down there is all weathers and in all seasons. If you are out and about in late afternoons and early evening you will see deer, muskrat, grouse, cranes, turkey, geese, ducks, porcupines, beaver and Bald Eagles. The only distraction is that the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is above Early Drive (26th Avenue) and Air Menard, Mayo Helicopter and Delta Express Airline jets can take away from the solitude.
There are homes there, probably converted cottages that were built in the 1900’s. If things are quiet and you allow yourself to listen, you can hear the river running by. In late spring, if it has been cold enough, the ice breakups are fun to listen to and watch. It is easy to imagine the work of the lumberjacks to keep the logs moving and trying to break up ice jams.
Years ago a man drowned in one of the ponds off Early Drive. Then Hallie Police Chief Bob Thompson arraigned to pump out the pond. Even though it is pretty wild country down there, Thompson preserved and the man was found. The area can now be found on the map as Three Ponds Park.
If you have the time and the inclination you can explore the “Three Ponds” area off 26th Avenue. There is a parking lot which allows you to park and walk the trails. You should bring a compass or your phone with GPS on it. Though the area is not far from civilization it is possible to get turned around in the area.
Driving or walking up Iona Beach Road (90th Street) you come across the Hallie Ridge Housing Development and Airport Road. In and around Airport Road are hiking trails and areas that few people ever visit.
If you don’t find 26th Avenue interesting there is Hallie Marsh and Kemper Woods off of 40th Avenue and 160th; people are free to explore. If you are a biology student Hallie Marsh is an example of a succession marsh. The marsh gives way to different plant species which give way to tag alders, pine trees then hardwood forests. This of course takes generations.
Last week part of Hallie Marsh was broadcast burned which insures grasslands and shrublands stay healthy and the chance of an uncontrolled fire are reduced. Just a reminder though black bears visit and pass through that area of Hallie. This time of year Mom and the cubs are together so keep an eye out and don’t get between Mom and her cubs.
The weather is getting better and before summer catches us you may wish to take in the sites in your own community that are off the beaten path. Remember though, let’s be careful out there.