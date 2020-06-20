John Andersen: Fathers can be role models on race

Our history does not allow us to brush off such matters as civil rights and religious freedom very easily. There are still shadows of the crosses that were burned at what is now called Dana’s Bluff in Lake Hallie. Our own area was not always on the right side of history.

My father was a conservative Republican. He backed Richard Nixon until the 18-minute gap in the tapes. In our house there was never a word of bigotry expressed. I think I know why.

First, he was the son of immigrant Norwegian parents. My grandfather was an iron worker and I know at that time Chicago was not too friendly toward Norwegians. “Little Norway” was at times not a proud place to be from in Chicago.

Secondly, my father served in the United States Army during World War II. He was exposed to all manner of people and races. Which brings me to this.

Tomorrow is Father’s Day. We as fathers and grandfathers need to step up to the plate.

We need to teach our kids this: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

If we can teach that, maybe in our lifetimes we can create a just society where all people can breathe. I am hoping that it won’t take another 50 years.

