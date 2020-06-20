John Andersen: Fathers can be role models on race

In the late fall of 1969, four white kids from Marshfield Senior High switched places with four black kids from Milwaukee Lincoln High School.
The purpose was to expose the kids from both schools to each other. It was also to make each student body realize that there was a life outside their own high school. At the end of the exchange, each kid and each school had learned something about each other.
To top off the experience the, Marshfield Tigers hosted the Milwaukee Lincoln Comets basketball team at home. As a senior I was playing in the pep band that night and had a courtside view. Milwaukee Lincoln, fresh off of two state championships, was playing the Tigers in the first game in the new Marshfield Fieldhouse.
The Capitol Times Sports Editor Steve L. Tietz on March 12, 2014, wrote of the Lincoln Comets traditions: “The Comets helped to bring Wisconsin prep basketball into the modern age, taking what had been a rural, peach-basket, half-court sport — in which 50-point games were considered high-scoring — and transform it into a breathtaking, fast and fun urban game.”
Well they certainly did that, that night. They cleaned our clock 103 to 65. The Comets were true poetry in motion. It was not a stereotype, it was the truth. I remember them being very gracious winners and Marshfield being very gracious losers.
The yearbook MHS Tiger wrote in the 1969 edition: “Both groups realized that racial tension can someday be overcome…… It became evident at the time when the facts reach Marshfield the problem is over-exaggerated and blown up. It was felt that with better communication, closer relationships and a two-sided understanding, the color barrier may be wiped out”
The above was written 50 years ago. I read those words once again and I wonder how long? How Long? Those words were written by the yearbook staff of 16, 17 and 18 year old kids. Were we all naïve, ill-informed, overly optimistic or just stupid? We were all kids of the 1960s. Where has that gone? I don’t know. The past weeks have put me back in years 1967-1972. Deja Vu all over again as they say.
There were no protests in Lake Hallie; orotests were held in Eau Claire. The area protests were civil and non-violent.
My police officer friends do not condone the actions of the Minneapolis police officer. George Floyd. Yet in the back of my head whispers now deceased Chippewa Fire District Chief and South Dakota Highway Patrolman John Neihart. John always said that the Minneapolis Police Department dealt with things in their own way.
Before we get too smug up here, we all need to remember that the Ku Klux Klan had a very strong presence in the Chippewa Falls-Hallie-Eau Claire area.
Our history does not allow us to brush off such matters as civil rights and religious freedom very easily. There are still shadows of the crosses that were burned at what is now called Dana’s Bluff in Lake Hallie. Our own area was not always on the right side of history.
My father was a conservative Republican. He backed Richard Nixon until the 18-minute gap in the tapes. In our house there was never a word of bigotry expressed. I think I know why.
First, he was the son of immigrant Norwegian parents. My grandfather was an iron worker and I know at that time Chicago was not too friendly toward Norwegians. “Little Norway” was at times not a proud place to be from in Chicago.
Secondly, my father served in the United States Army during World War II. He was exposed to all manner of people and races. Which brings me to this.
Tomorrow is Father’s Day. We as fathers and grandfathers need to step up to the plate.
We need to teach our kids this: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
If we can teach that, maybe in our lifetimes we can create a just society where all people can breathe. I am hoping that it won’t take another 50 years.
