John Andersen: Favorite Christmas memories

Christmas Day. What can be said. We are all kids again if only for this day. Andy Rooney, the curmudgeon of the CBS News program, “60 Minutes,” had this observation of Christmas: “One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.”

We move from Christmas Day to Christmas Day. Each Christmas experience is uniquely our own. The preparations for the holiday often exceed the holiday itself, and we experience Christmas in many different ways over our life. When we very little we were uncertain about Santa Claus. As kids we are the beneficiaries of Christmas. As teenagers we often wished to be somewhere else but with family. Only later in our lives did we realize how hard it would be to gather again for a family Christmas.

As young parents we try to do the very best for our kids at Christmas. As parents with grown kids we still try hard to see that Christmas is special and as much like the Christmas they experienced growing up when they come home for Christmas. People with grandkids are privileged to watch them grow up to enjoy the Christmas they knew as kids.

Of course Christmas is celebrated in many ways with many family traditions. Growing up I knew families that drew names to get a present for only one person as the family was so large. I knew families that celebrated Christmas by just giving money to the kids. I knew families with no Christmas Trees, white flocked Christmas Trees, Aluminum Christmas Trees, or small living Spruce trees that were planted outside in the spring.

I knew families that opened presents on Christmas Eve and opened stockings on Christmas morning. I knew a family that celebrated St. Nicholas Day by getting gifts from St. Nicholas; but there were no stockings on Christmas morning. I had Jewish friends that celebrated Hannukah but still put up a small Christmas Tree. I knew a doctor from India who did not celebrate Christmas at all being Hindu. I remember my minister and two doctors from the Marshfield Clinic walking down the aisle of the Presbyterian Church in Marshfield singing masterfully “We Three Kings of Orient Are.”

There were always some laughs at Christmas. One year my Aunt, a most particular cook, whipped up some gravy with lumps in it. She was mortified and took a bit of gentle ribbing from my Mom. There was the year I got a call from my church asking me to be Joseph in the Christmas Pageant. They guy who was drafted got “sick” and I was the sub. The roof did not come down in the church and because Joseph is a bit player in Christmas I got off light.

We all have a favorite Christmas memory and Christmas gift. In the room next to me is a tinplate replica of a Lionel Train catalog from 1958. A train cost $49.95. A steam locomotive, tender, four cars and an oval track were all included. I received that train on Christmas Day when I was 8 years old.

It was my favorite Christmas present of all time. When I was a freshman in college my Mom asked me if I would sell it to a friend of hers so a little boy could have a special Christmas present. I said of course I would, but to be honest, sometimes I wish I still had that train. I am collecting train engines and cars again. Sort of a return to childhood.

“A Child’s Christmas in Wales” by Dylan Thomas is a poem of Christmas. His words are better than mine regarding Christmas Night he wrote “ I went to bed. Looking through my bedroom window, out into the moonlight and the unending smoke-colored snow, I could see the lights in the windows of all the other houses on our hill and hear the music rising from them up the long, steadily falling night. I turned the gas down, I got into bed. I said some words to the close and holy darkness, and then I slept.”

A very Merry Christmas to you from our house in Lake Hallie to your house wherever you are.

