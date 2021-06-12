John Andersen: Federal relief money is on the way, but how to spend it?

I don’t know about you but this weekend caught up to me. It seems that Memorial Day was just here and now we are looking at the middle of June. There were many things going on this past week and I am just trying to stay even.

This should be a quiet time of year for municipal governments. There are no elections, no budgets to prepare, it should be summer time and the living should be easy. But it appears that there are things to do.

The first thing to do is to attempt to try and figure out how towns, villages and cities in Wisconsin are supposed to get the funds from The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package or American Rescue Plan. To keep things simple I will call it “The Plan” from here on out. No municipal clerk for one minute believed that this would be a simple process. There is always a catch to any government money that comes a communities way.

Money from The Plan is supposed to be used for water projects, sewer projects broadband upgrades and to offset money/revenue that local governments lost due to the pandemic. Many local governments would like to use it for roads. Using it for roads is questionable though. Maybe that would have been too easy. The Town of Hallie would like to use the money for fixing up 10th Ave.