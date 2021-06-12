John Andersen: Federal relief money is on the way, but how to spend it?

I don’t know about you but this weekend caught up to me. It seems that Memorial Day was just here and now we are looking at the middle of June. There were many things going on this past week and I am just trying to stay even.
This should be a quiet time of year for municipal governments. There are no elections, no budgets to prepare, it should be summer time and the living should be easy. But it appears that there are things to do.
The first thing to do is to attempt to try and figure out how towns, villages and cities in Wisconsin are supposed to get the funds from The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package or American Rescue Plan. To keep things simple I will call it “The Plan” from here on out. No municipal clerk for one minute believed that this would be a simple process. There is always a catch to any government money that comes a communities way.
Money from The Plan is supposed to be used for water projects, sewer projects broadband upgrades and to offset money/revenue that local governments lost due to the pandemic. Many local governments would like to use it for roads. Using it for roads is questionable though. Maybe that would have been too easy. The Town of Hallie would like to use the money for fixing up 10th Ave.
This from the Wisconsin Towns Association Magazine, June 2021 issue. This is what a local municipal clerk/treasure needs to know to project a loss of funds due to COVID 19:
“First, you will need to know your general revenue total for 2019. This is your base revenue. Second, you will calculate what is called your counterfactual revenue at the end of 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The formula used to calculate that is (2019 general revenue * (1+your growth adjustment factor)%5E(n/12)). n is the number of months starting with January of 2020. Second the calculation at the end of 2020 would be to the power of 12/12. Your growth adjustment factor is the greater of 4.1% or your average annual revenue growth rate spanning the three years prior your 2020 budget.“
That sound you just heard was my head exploding.
By the public record the Town of Hallie will receive about $16,000. The Village of Lake Hallie will receive $706,000. The Town of Lafayette will receive about $675,000. These are swag numbers as the final numbers are just coming into focus. I and many other municipal clerk/treasurers will labor over such formulas the next few months. In fact we will labor over them until 2023 or 2024 or 2025; we are not even sure how many years will go into our labors.
Yet while municipal clerks/treasurers labor over our processes we will contemplate what our businesses and individuals received from Paycheck Protection Program loans. This website, https://www.federalpay.org/paycheck-protection-program, offers key information and you can look up our area and find businesses and individuals in the greater Chippewa Falls Area took part in the program.
I noticed that several companies and individuals that I know, who are usually against government interference in the marketplace, participated in the program, including several churches. I do not find fault with them if the money they received went to keeping people employed. Tax dollars returned to the Chippewa Valley are welcomed as this does not often happen in Wisconsin.
President Franklin Roosevelt in a speech on October 23, 1935, at the Citadel, said, “Yes, we are on our way back— not just by pure chance, my friends, not just by a turn of the wheel, of the cycle. We are coming back more soundly than ever before because we are planning it that way. Don’t let anybody tell you differently.”
A couple weeks ago patriotic speeches were heard across the land. We are told to remember the sacrifices of those lost in war. We are on our way back. What are we willing to do to help? A living wage? More affordable child care? Flexible work hours and staffing? Health Care that is affordable? Can we acknowledge that our system of capitalism does not create an equal opportunity for all? If so what are we willing to do about it?