John Andersen: Finding some spring similarities

Well, the boys and girls got together in Madison for the “Open Up Wisconsin Rally.”

According to Capitol police, there were about 1,500 folks on hand. Of course, no protest is really a protest unless you have your AK 47 or AR-15 semi-automatic weapon on display. Just add in a “don’t tread on me” flag and there you go.

The same day as the protest, Wisconsin saw its highest daily increase in confirmed positive cases of the virus, 304.

Of course, our local state Sen. Kathy Bernier had to be there — why, I do not know. As I write this, the death toll from COVID-19 in the United States just surpassed 50,000 people. That is equal to 232 Boeing 737 Jets crashing since March 1. What? Me worry? Just open everything up, things will be fine.

Speaking of protests Monday, May 4 is the 50th anniversary of the shooting of nine students by the Ohio National Guard at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.

The protests were being held because of the illegal bombing of Cambodia by the Nixon administration. These protests were at the height of the Vietnam War. I was 18 at the time and that protest was the last argument I had with my Dad. It was a classic split of generations. My Dad was a WWII veteran, and I was hbis college-age son.