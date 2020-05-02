John Andersen: Finding some spring similarities

May has arrived. It has been a long time coming, but it is here.
Temperatures will go up and hopefully the COVID-19 pandemic will pass. I hope life will return to normal, but in some ways I hope things will change.
Change comes to us all and the past couple weeks have been no exception. So here’s to looking back.
Attorney David Raihle Sr. has passed away. He was probably the area’s most noted historian and one of the most admired people in the Chippewa Valley.
Dave Raihle saved the town of Hallie.
When the Hallie Triangle water contamination it was Dave Raihle and the town of Board of Hallie that fought National Presto Industries, the U.S. Army, the city of Eau Claire and the city of Chippewa Falls to insure that a clean source of water was found for the town of Hallie.
The town of Hallie retained its independence when the Environmental Protection Agency granted the town the ability to provide water through the Hallie Sanitary District.
Dave was a dignified and gentle person. When the heat was on, you could always find Dave in the kitchen. He did endless amounts of pro-bono legal work supporting the things he loved and the people who needed it.
I cannot overstate the character of the man. I knew that he had challenges he overcame during his years as a young man; he grew from those experiences and that knowledge personified his life. Thank you. Dave. Best wishes to your family and Godspeed.
Well, the boys and girls got together in Madison for the “Open Up Wisconsin Rally.”
According to Capitol police, there were about 1,500 folks on hand. Of course, no protest is really a protest unless you have your AK 47 or AR-15 semi-automatic weapon on display. Just add in a “don’t tread on me” flag and there you go.
The same day as the protest, Wisconsin saw its highest daily increase in confirmed positive cases of the virus, 304.
Of course, our local state Sen. Kathy Bernier had to be there — why, I do not know. As I write this, the death toll from COVID-19 in the United States just surpassed 50,000 people. That is equal to 232 Boeing 737 Jets crashing since March 1. What? Me worry? Just open everything up, things will be fine.
Speaking of protests Monday, May 4 is the 50th anniversary of the shooting of nine students by the Ohio National Guard at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.
The protests were being held because of the illegal bombing of Cambodia by the Nixon administration. These protests were at the height of the Vietnam War. I was 18 at the time and that protest was the last argument I had with my Dad. It was a classic split of generations. My Dad was a WWII veteran, and I was hbis college-age son.
Time may have forgotten them as individuals; here is to the memory of those students killed or wounded: Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroeder. Nine students were wounded: Alan Canfora, John Cleary, Thomas Grace, Dean Kahler, Joseph Lewis, D. Scott MacKenzie, James Russell, Robert Stamps and Douglas Wrentmore.
My alma mater, UW-Eau Claire, has a plaque on campus memorializing the event. It is not the original memorial,which were four crabapple trees planted in their memory. Those trees were bulldozed for the new Davies Center. I find that more than ironic.
The spring of 1970 and the spring of 2020 share things. Both were/are a time of turbulence. Yet possibilities emerge from both. As a young man I observed that change can be brought to society. Earth Day 1970 asked us to do things to help the environment. Earth Day 2020 emphasizes that the struggle to improve our environment continues. The “Silent Spring” of the late 1960s has resulted in the return of Eagles to Lake Hallie.
I am a long way from that spring of 1970. But today the skies are blue, the temperature just hit 70 and the sun is warm.
I will probably sit in the sun today like an old cat catching some rays. You stay safe out there and social distance. Remember, somebody loves you.
