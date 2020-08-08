John Andersen: From August lakes to village gargoyles

As Comet Neowise fades into history and the universe, it is time to get my head out of the stars at least until December.
So that leaves me with a few earthly thoughts to ponder during the “Dog Days” of summer.
Dog Days is so named because of the rising of the star Sirius. Sirius rises slightly before the sun does so the combination of the two give us more heat and humidity, so they say. My head is still in the heavens, I guess. Back to earth.
Hallie Youth Days was held the weekend of July 24-26. I knew nothing about it until we had an EMS run to the park that Saturday. It appears that someone’s head got in the way of a baseball. He is fine but I wonder about the people who attended Hallie Youth Days.
No masks and limited social distancing, so we will see what we will see.
This is the time of year that Lake Hallie loses its charm, which is too bad. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the lake is 79 acres in size. It is approximately 13 feet deep at its deepest point but on average is 6 feet deep. You can catch bluegill, brown trout, largemouth bass, northern pike and rainbow trout.
Unfortunately you can also catch a lot of algae and weeds. The village does hire someone to cut the weeds, but if people could use less lawn fertilizer that would help things quite a bit. Something to think about next spring for people near and around the lake.
In the northwest corner of the village of Lake Hallie sits a pair of gargoyles. Gargoyles, as you may remember, are a “grotesque carved human or animal face or figure projecting from the gutter of a building, typically acting as a spout to carry water clear of a wall.” (Webster’s Dictionary).
Well, these gargoyles are not water spouts. There is one on each side of the driveway sitting on a block pedestal. Formidable creatures not usually found in villages of Wisconsin.
Slightly down iver from that location stands what I refer to as the “Light House” house. It is built around what I call the “Lighthouse” concept with a tower overlooking the Chippewa River. It includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms and 9,223 square feet. The lower level has a theater room, swimming pool, game room, exercise room, bar, family room and a walk-out to the backyard.
I was there on two fire calls and the house left an impression to say the least. I do not covet property but I would not mind living there. However, I am a bit short of $1.1 million. Oh well, maybe next time.
Fixing parking lots seems to be the thing to do right now in Lake Hallie. Getting new parking lots are Farm and Fleet, Walmart and J & F Facility Services on 30th Avenue. J&F owns the old Hallie fire station. They have put a lot of work into it and it looks very nice.
Speaking of fire, the city of Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services have been hard at work lately. Chippewa Falls can be very proud of its fire department. The city has a dedicated crew with a proud history.
During the evening of March 5, 1770, a few folks decided to give a British soldier standing watch on King Street in Boston, Massachusetts, a hard time.
As they say, one thing led to another, some British soldiers feeling threatened felt the need to shoot into the crowd. You remember it as the Boston Massacre. The British remember it as an act of self-defense and in today’s words “putting down an Insurrection and restoring Law and Order.”
Having federal troops or federal agents attempting to “restore law and order” to any American city without the request of local or state authorities is never a good idea.
In fact, it is a horrible idea and antithetical to the Constitution of the United States and the American way of life. If you doubt it, remember March 5, 1770.
It’s August already — time to be about it. Things to do and people to see — but with a mask and social distancing.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!