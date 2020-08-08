John Andersen: From August lakes to village gargoyles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Comet Neowise fades into history and the universe, it is time to get my head out of the stars at least until December.

So that leaves me with a few earthly thoughts to ponder during the “Dog Days” of summer.

Dog Days is so named because of the rising of the star Sirius. Sirius rises slightly before the sun does so the combination of the two give us more heat and humidity, so they say. My head is still in the heavens, I guess. Back to earth.

Hallie Youth Days was held the weekend of July 24-26. I knew nothing about it until we had an EMS run to the park that Saturday. It appears that someone’s head got in the way of a baseball. He is fine but I wonder about the people who attended Hallie Youth Days.

No masks and limited social distancing, so we will see what we will see.

This is the time of year that Lake Hallie loses its charm, which is too bad. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the lake is 79 acres in size. It is approximately 13 feet deep at its deepest point but on average is 6 feet deep. You can catch bluegill, brown trout, largemouth bass, northern pike and rainbow trout.