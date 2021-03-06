John Andersen: Full circle with Emergency Medical Technicians

In the fall of 1979 I signed up to take an Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) class at what was then District 1 Technical School in Eau Claire.

You had to be sponsored by an ambulance service to take the class so I approached William (Bill/Oscar) Kempe of Chippewa Area Ambulance to see if he would sponsor me. Bill graciously did and I began the class at St. Joes in Chippewa Falls. The class was 80 hours long and it met every week for a semester.

You needed to pass a written test that was administered by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians and a practical test of eight stations. I remember failing the traction splint station and having to take it over. The written test I passed on the first try. There was a saying at the time a Big Envelope meant you passed a Small Envelope you failed. I got the big envelope.

The instructor for my first class was Emergency Medical Technician and Firefighter Kris Kruckman. Kris first worked as an Emergency Medical Technician for City County Ambulance in Eau Claire, then for the City of Eau Claire Fire Department. Kris was an excellent instructor and an excellent EMT. Once in a while he would work shifts at Chippewa Area Ambulance with me. I learned a lot. I went on to take 21 EMT refresher classes from many instructors; Kris was the best.