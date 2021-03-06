John Andersen: Full circle with Emergency Medical Technicians

In the fall of 1979 I signed up to take an Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) class at what was then District 1 Technical School in Eau Claire.
You had to be sponsored by an ambulance service to take the class so I approached William (Bill/Oscar) Kempe of Chippewa Area Ambulance to see if he would sponsor me. Bill graciously did and I began the class at St. Joes in Chippewa Falls. The class was 80 hours long and it met every week for a semester.
You needed to pass a written test that was administered by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians and a practical test of eight stations. I remember failing the traction splint station and having to take it over. The written test I passed on the first try. There was a saying at the time a Big Envelope meant you passed a Small Envelope you failed. I got the big envelope.
The instructor for my first class was Emergency Medical Technician and Firefighter Kris Kruckman. Kris first worked as an Emergency Medical Technician for City County Ambulance in Eau Claire, then for the City of Eau Claire Fire Department. Kris was an excellent instructor and an excellent EMT. Once in a while he would work shifts at Chippewa Area Ambulance with me. I learned a lot. I went on to take 21 EMT refresher classes from many instructors; Kris was the best.
Over my 40 years as an EMT I have been on many calls. You have to take the good with the bad. I have no intention on telling war stories. In many ways war stories serve no purpose and people are entitled to their privacy. My coworkers don’t want to hear war stories. They live in the here and now, not years ago. Life now is not what it was then. The past is the past. Times change.
EMT training is longer now about 180 hours. The written test has become almost incomprehensible. The questions usually begin, “Of the following correct answers please pick the most correct answer.” I kid you not. People who wish to become paramedics attend about 1,400 hours of school including Emergency Room and Hospital time to complete their education.
Volunteer EMS providers are responsible for staffing nearly 75% of Wisconsin’s ambulance services. Volunteer Fire Departments account for 80% of Wisconsin’s Fire Service. Urban areas in Wisconsin have career Fire and EMS Services, yet one thing is becoming common to both career and volunteer emergency service originations: they can’t keep people.
Training requirements are high, working nights, weekends and holidays are not the best for family life. People feel they can make more money doing something else with less hassle. A huge incentive used to be that career departments offered a state retirement benefit. Yet somehow people don’t think of retirement anymore.
There have been proposals to give firefighters a property tax break, remove the levy limits on fire and ems services, lessen the training and recertification hours. In some communities that have career staff alternative scheduling is being explored. We will see.
I have attended my last EMT Refresher Class, it ends today. Emergency Medical Service is a young person’s game and I am not getting any younger. I have seen enough to last me until I cross the river. I am content with that.
My last EMT Refresher Class was taught by the daughter of my first instructor. Her name is Kristina Kruckman. She has become an excellent teacher and has a mastery of the subject matter. She has a joy in her teaching and it is contagious.
Kristina also cares about the future and it shows. With her future EMT Classes are in good hands. She is her father’s daughter. As I watch her it is hard to imagine I have known her since she was born. The circle has been completed and I am pleased.
In appreciation to my EMT instructors, this from author Norman Maclean, “The river was cut by the world’s great flood and runs over rocks from the basement of time….. Under the rocks are the words, and some of the words are theirs” or in this case yours. Thanks for the memories. Stay safe and be well. God Bless.