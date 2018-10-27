By the dictionary, a ghost is “an apparition of a dead person that is believed to appear or become manifest to the living, typically as a nebulous image.” There is the ghost of Abigail Adams who wanders the White House; the ghost of Abraham Lincoln does the same. There is the ghost of Kate Morgan (1865–1892), who died under mysterious circumstances, and is thought by locals to now haunt the Hotel del Coronado in Coronado, California. Of course there is the Winchester Mystery House that is haunted by countless ghosts of people killed by the Winchester rifle.
Probably the best known and well loved ghosts are Charles Dickens the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. In fact the full title of the novel “A Christmas Carol” is “A Christmas Carol in Prose, Being a Ghost-Story of Christmas.”
In our church services those of the Lutheran faith may remember “From ghoulies and ghosties and long-leggedy beasties, And things that go bump in the night, Good Lord, deliver us!” The Scots, the Welsh, the Irish and those of Celtic origin often came up with the most colorful ghosts.
In our area the most haunted places appear to be the James Sheeley House Restaurant and Saloon, The Ritz Tavern, Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts in Menominee, Stones Throw Tavern in Eau Claire and the ever popular and spooky Caryville Road past the cemetery.
Of local fame is the ghost of Fire Station 10 in Eau Claire. As quoted in local media: The new station doesn’t include a ghost, like the existing station purportedly does. They call him Alex, named after former firefighter Alex Blum, who died in 1981 at age 77. He spent some of his 30 years with the Fire Department at Station 10.
The story goes on as told by battalion chief Joe “Tiny” Kelly: “When (firefighters) leave Station 10, they will invite him to join them,” Kelly said with a chuckle. “If he wants to come, he will. If he wants to stay, he will.” I know quite a few Eau Claire firefighters who have reported seeing Alex in the basement of former Station 10. They are normal, sensible people in every way. I hope Alex went with the crews to the new station. A change of scenery is always good.
I go past Prairie View Cemetery at least six times a day. I have never thought of it as haunted. It is a place where friends and acquaintances of mine are taking a long rest. In Mexico, Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebrates life. Day of the Dead festivities happen over two days with visits to cemetery’s to visit deceased friends and relatives. It is a time of joy and remembrance. Graves are decorated with candles and lights. Food is served. Are ghosts present? Who knows?
As to ghosts in my experience? Two years ago our cat Menley passed away at the age of 21. She was my daughter Kristin’s cat but it spent the majority of its life with my wife and I. I was the principal caretaker of the cat. I still miss it and think about it like you do any pet.
Over the last year or so when my wife has been gone and I am in the office at our house alone I have heard a noise I remember well. It sounds like a cat that is scratching its neck around its collar. Menley had a collar with little bells on it. This is the sound I hear. The sound is not distressing but it is a sound none the less. Is it Menley coming back for a visit? I don’t know but the thought of that cat makes me smile.
Ghost stories are the most ancient tales the human race has to tell. Telling ghost stories around the campfire is a practice that has become an art form. Many of you have told the tall tales when you were young only to come of age by telling yourself things like that cannot happen. But can they? Only a few will ever know; Happy Halloween.
