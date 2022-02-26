John Andersen: Good to be home

What a strange day today has been. I just returned home from the Hallie Station of the Chippewa Fire District after a series of car crashes on State Highway 29. As I pulled into my own driveway I reflected on the fact the Chippewa Fire District had about $1.3 million of fire apparatus out on those calls.

Highway calls are dangerous and sometimes deadly. A simple rule of the road on approaching a highway crash with emergency vehicles and tow trucks on scene is to slow down and move over.

No one can say that any of those accidents were a surprise to anyone. Well maybe that is unfair. Those people involved in them were certainly surprised. I was not. If you have a weather app on your cell phone or smart watch you were alerted to the bad driving conditions at least three hours in advance of when they occurred.

On a positive note nobody was seriously hurt. Seat belts were being used, air bags deployed and crumple zones were effective on the car. If you have not been in or near a car accident lately, and I hope you have not been, you would be amazed by the total amount of plastic that makes up a car now. Plastic all over the road way and into the median and ditches. It can be very impressive.

Add to that cars now have crash avoidance and emergency braking if you are drifting off into a trance while driving. You can now set your cruise control to keep the correct space between cars and for short periods time take your hands off the steering wheel. Not a bad trick I guess. I do not foresee a self-driving Tesla in my future I am stubborn enough to want to drive my car, not the other way around.

From all the above it was good to be home. Winter afternoons this time of year turn blue before the sun goes down. The wind was blowing hard and the house was engulfed in a haze of moving air, moving snow and moving sky. The later in the afternoon it got the deeper the blue but also more blue sky appeared.

The storm front moved from the Northwest to the southeast like it always does in Wisconsin. As the storm front passed, the wind switched and came out of the east northeast. As a write the wind is blowing at about 28 miles per hour. The little snow we had swirls now around the house and drifts gently into a drift in front of our south door.

There is something that makes us draw closer to a fire or crank up the furnace a few degrees on a day like this. We are reminded that we do not control nature and are far from controlling the climate or the weather. Today the snow and wind remind us that it is them, not us, that will dictate certain aspects of our lives.

Notwithstanding the weather people simply do not want to believe that in many ways and in many times we simply do not control our lives. When given the ability to control parts of our lives we simply do not do that either. In seventh grade I learned that to be a procrastinator does not pay.

In geography class we had a task of using some kind of flour paste to make a country. We then had to paint or color it. The elevations of country had to be to scale. I hated the very idea of that project. Even though I controlled every aspect of the assignment I blew it off.

Until three days from the end of class when my teacher called my Dad at work. Small towns are like that. Needless to say I had a come to the Savior meeting with my Dad and got the project done by the next morning. Sometimes a greater power does control.

Tuesday ends metrological winter and there are 22 days until spring. We live in Wisconsin and we can tough it out. That is what we do. Until then as my Dad used to say “Well sometimes it is tough to be a little Andersen.” Thanks Dad for that reminder.

