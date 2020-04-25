John Andersen: Hallie police provide vital service

Lake Hallie Police Detective Adam Meyer recently left the department to be closer to his family in Waukesha County.
As you may remember on April 8, 2016, Adam responded to the Lake Hallie Walmart for a Northern Wisconsin Center woman, out for a field trip, who did not want to return to the center.
The woman, Melissa Abbott, grabbed a hatchet, refused to drop it and came at Adam, according to authorities. Much to his regret in order to protect himself and others, deadly force was used.
On Nov. 5, 2018, the Lake Hallie Police Department’s actions at the tragedy on County Truck P involving the members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 once again proved their worth to the community.
In February 2019, the Chippewa Fire District and the Lake Hallie Police Department shared the Red Cross Healthcare Hero for Chippewa County. In December 2019, Colten Treu pleaded guilty and was later sentenced to 54 years in prison.
On July 29, 2019, the Lake Hallie Police Department responded to a multiple shooting when Ritchie German Jr. wounded two people and killed a young woman at their home in Lake Hallie. The efforts of the Lake Hallie Police Department working in conjunction with other area law enforcement agencies paid off.
Why the mention of the Lake Hallie Police Department and Adam Meyer?
I have become aware that, once again, a new Lake Hallie Village Board member has questions on the usefulness of the Lake Hallie Police Department. This is nothing new. It has been going on since I moved here in 1976. It is time to put those questions to an end.
The town of Hallie/village has had a police department for more than 60 years. It has grown as the community has grown. Years ago, some people just wanted a cop to shake the doors at night for businesses only. Then they only wanted part-time officers, then they only wanted two full-time officers.
Then some people complained that the police department should not provide round-the-clock service.
Hallie officers were always paid the lowest salary in Chippewa County. This fiscal philosophy applied to many things in the town of Hallie. It was called Hallie Cheap. I will also say that every so often this philosophy encompassed Chippewa County. Call it Chippewa County Cheap.
As times change, the need for quality services change.
Like it or not, the village of Lake Hallie is in competition with Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Altoona.
We as a community must provide a level of service that competes with our neighbors to the north and south. Each community must respond in its own way, but we in the village of Lake Hallie need to be mindful of our unique place in the local geography.
Returning to the Lake Hallie Police Department, Chief Cal Smokowicz is preparing the 2019 activity report for the department. In reviewing past reports they have shown the Lake Hallie Police Department provides quality services for its residents and value to the taxpayers. These reports are available at the village of Lake Hallie website.
I have always said the fire departments and emergency medical services have law enforcement beat when it comes to interacting with people. They usually show up only when called. Law enforcement not so much.
Members of the Hallie station of the Chippewa Fire District appreciate when Lake Hallie police show up to assist us on medical calls or fires. In fact, often they arrive first. That is important when seconds count. They perform CPR, assist with difficult patients and are not afraid to pull hose lines or provide needed assistance.
In November 2016, the village of Lake Hallie electors approved a referendum to add a detective position to the Lake Hallie Police Department. The people support the police department. Often new board members, once they are on the board for a while, see how vital services are to the community they now serve. Hopefully that will be the case here.
Let’s not return to the days of door-rattlers and shakers. Lake Hallie was never Mayberry, plus Andy and Barney left Mayberry years ago. For Adam Meyer, best wishes to you with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.
Stay safe and be well.
