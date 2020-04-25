John Andersen: Hallie police provide vital service

I have become aware that, once again, a new Lake Hallie Village Board member has questions on the usefulness of the Lake Hallie Police Department. This is nothing new. It has been going on since I moved here in 1976. It is time to put those questions to an end.

The town of Hallie/village has had a police department for more than 60 years. It has grown as the community has grown. Years ago, some people just wanted a cop to shake the doors at night for businesses only. Then they only wanted part-time officers, then they only wanted two full-time officers.

Then some people complained that the police department should not provide round-the-clock service.

Hallie officers were always paid the lowest salary in Chippewa County. This fiscal philosophy applied to many things in the town of Hallie. It was called Hallie Cheap. I will also say that every so often this philosophy encompassed Chippewa County. Call it Chippewa County Cheap.

As times change, the need for quality services change.

Like it or not, the village of Lake Hallie is in competition with Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Altoona.