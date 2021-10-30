John Andersen: Halloween is all around us :

“The wind outside nested in each tree, prowled the sidewalks in invisible treads like unseen cats… Anyone could see that the wind was a special wind this night, and the darkness took on a special feel because it was All Hallows’ Eve. Everything seemed cut from soft black velvet or gold or orange velvet. Smoke panted up out of a thousand chimneys like the plumes of funeral parades. From kitchen windows drifted two pumpkin smells: gourds being cut, pies being baked.” — Ray Bradbury, The Halloween Tree.

Anyone who knows me knows of my devotion to Halloween. We are a country of myths, ghost stories and legends. New England is the home of many tall tales and ghost stories. The Devil and Daniel Webster, the Danvers State Insane Asylum in Massachusetts. How about the haunted Olson House in Cushing, Maine or the haunted lighthouse in Stratford Shoal (Middle Ground) Connecticut. But once upon a time in the colony of Massachusetts, in a Town called Salem, there were witches; or maybe not.

Oh the witch hunts were real, brought on by the “possession” of young girls. After the courts had ruled and the trails ended, more than 200 people were accused of practicing witchcraft and 20 were executed. Including one man, Giles Corey, who was pressed to death with heavy stones after he refused to enter an innocent or guilty plea. His famous words were “more weight, more weight.”

After several dark years had passed, with the Town of Salem being deeply divided, a man who judged the “witches” guilty came to the horrible realization that he had helped send 20 innocent people to their deaths. His name was Judge Samuel Sewall who presided at the trials, passing death sentences or prison terms on the condemned.

In 1698 five years after the trails ended he publicly recanted his guilty verdicts and begged for forgiveness. This act was a turning point not only for Sewall but the apology led to the Puritans’ decline as a religious force in America. It is a lesson for today, as it was for yesterday, Religion and government should not be mixed.

Yet for me the saddest haunted place in America is Judge Jonathon Corwin’s House in Salem, Massachusetts now also called the Witches House. Judge Corwin’s house is the only structure still standing in Salem that has direct ties to the Witchcraft Trials of 1692.

Its age may be one of the reasons it is so spooky, but it’s also likely because of Corwin’s role in the trials themselves. He also oversaw the execution of 20 accused victims. Unlike his fellow judge, Samuel Sewall, Corwin never apologized for his role in the witch trials. After the trials, Corwin served on the Superior Court and the Court of Probate. He died in 1718 at the age of 78, very rich and respected. He is buried in the Broad Street Cemetery in Salem. Funny how life works out sometimes.

In the glorious fall leaves, the cool nights and October’s bright blue skies, it is often hard to remember that there was a time and place in America where people were accused as being witches. The justice system was so intermixed in religious fervor that innocent people were put to death. It happened then and we cannot forget it now.

Salem Township Massachusetts is a community that has been split since 1692. One community is Danvers which was originally known as Salem Village, the town is most associated with the 1692 Salem witch trials. The other and perhaps the more famous is the City of Salem. There police cars are adorned with witch logos, a public elementary school is known as Witchcraft Heights, and the Salem High School athletic teams are named the Witches.

Halloween is all around us. As adults we look back on Halloweens past and rejoice in the night of mystery and nostalgia. Trick or Treat, Halloween Parties, dressing up in costumes and nights that are all our own. We live in a fragile world and we try to make it what we want. As an old saying goes, “During the day, I don’t believe in ghosts. At night, I’m a little more open-minded.”

Let’s be open minded, Happy Halloween to you all.

