John Andersen: Happy Easter, however you celebrate it

Tomorrow is Easter. From my religious education by the Very Reverend Dr. Oyen and Reverend Taylor, Easter celebrates Jesus Christ who, according to the Apostles Creed, “suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried; he descended to the dead. On the third day he rose again; he ascended into heaven, he is seated at the right hand of the Father, and he will come again to judge the living and the dead.“

Oh if it was only that simple.

The religion of my early life has been transformed from my Sunday School teachings to a religion that is to be displayed and examined in ways I was not taught. Not that I will ever be grilled about my religious beliefs as a Supreme Court nominee but:

If I was asked by a Sen. Lindsey Graham “ Mr. Andersen what faith are you, by the way?” “Well Senator Graham, I am a Druid or a Wiccan or a Unitarian or an atheist, it depends on the day of the week. On any given day I am uncertain what I am.”

Graham again: “Mr. Andersen can you fairly judge a Catholic?” “Well Senator Graham, regarding Catholics, I grew up in a time that if you ‘got Catholic’ you would go to eternal damnation. I grew up in a Catholic neighborhood with kids who went to Catholic Schools, they always had more days off than I did. I am a bit concerned that we have six Catholic Supreme Court Justices but live and let live is my motto.”

Graham final time: “How important is your faith to you?” “Well, Senator Graham, regarding my faith when it told me that gay people were second class citizens I left it. Simple as that. However to be clear my personal faith is none of your dam business.” That would have lit Senator Graham right up.

We all have friends that are religious or atheists. One of my friends is able to read and translate the bible from the original Greek. Other friends of mine share a belief that if they walked into a church the roof would collapse.

I like most people lie somewhere in between and we are comfortable with that. As Harper Lee said, we can worry about the next world but we have to live in this one.

There is a book from which I learned basic fundamental truths about the Christian Religion. No it is not the bible. It is simply entitled “The Christians” by Bamber Gascoigne. It has but 13 chapters. One chapter explains the roots of the bible and one even explores the disbelief of any part of the Christian Religion. It makes for a good read. Of course the ability to get and read a book, even the bible, leads to all kinds of uncomfortable questions to people in high places.

I admire Roger Williams (1603-1683) both as a Christian and a politician. Williams founded the state of Rhode Island and advocated separation of church and state in Colonial America. He also founded the first Baptist church in America. I have been to that church. It is sparse and simple and is grounded in a simple interpretation of the Christian faith.

After his founding of the Baptist Church in Providence, Rhode Island, Williams departed the church to proclaim himself a “seeker.” The seekers were not an organized religious group in any way. They were an informal group that held no specific religious creeds and recognized a broad spectrum of ideas and beliefs. Many seekers believed that organized religion and churches were corrupt.

I cannot take that path completely. There is a huge difference between a simple Quaker Meeting House to Lakewood Church whose Pastor Joel Osteen lives in a 17,000 square-foot mansion worth an estimated of $10.5 million. For some reason a $10.5 million mansion does not seem biblical to me.

When I write of Easter I always remark that it is the most changed holiday of my lifetime. Stores will not close on Good Friday, most places will be open on Easter Sunday. I miss the Easter of my youth but times change and there is not much I can do about it. I wish you a Happy Easter; however you celebrate it.

