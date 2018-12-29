The holidays are passing with only New Year’s remaining. As one of our founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin, is to have said: “Be always at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each New Year find you a better man.”
OK, that seems reasonable and sound advice, which will probably be ignored by almost everyone. Or you could go by the definition of a year by Ambrose Bierce who wrote “The Devils Dictionary,” where a year is defined like this: “Year, noun. A period of three hundred and sixty-five disappointments.”
I can confidently say that somewhere in between those two definition lies happiness. Yet to be completely happy one may wish to follow this advice “May all your troubles last as long as your New Year’s resolutions!” Joey Adams (an American comedian). My mother’s family was French Canadian and Scottish. In Scotland, the New Year’s celebrations often exceed the Christmas Celebration. So comes the three-day holiday and New Year’s celebration called “Hogmanay.”
From the Tourist Ministry of Scotland: “Hogmanay is the Scottish word for the last day of the year or New Year’s Eve. Although Hogmanay is generally regarded as the most important Scottish holiday, the origins of both the word and the traditions are obscure. Many people think that the term comes from French but there are also theories that it may have Gaelic, Norse, or Anglo-Saxon origins.
“The traditions, as with most modern holidays, likely grew from pagan ones and many were probably also adapted from Christmas. After the Scottish Reformation, the Church of Scotland stifled public Christmas celebrations in the 17th century, and Christmas has only been a public holiday in Scotland since 1958! So it is likely that the modern Hogmanay traditions have some origins back in the 17th century while others are much more recent.”
A Hogmanay tradition still celebrated is called “first-footing.” First footing is tied to the belief that the first person to cross the threshold in the New Year will bring the fortune to that household, bad or good, for the coming year. The most desirable first-foot visitors bring gifts. Good traditional gifts include whisky, coal, food, and silver coins. Well that tradition has some connection to today. Imagine if you have a bad year — at least you know who to blame it on.
Scottish New Year’s also includes fireworks, parades featuring fire as a main focus along with large bonfires which also return light to a darkened land. Fire in ancient times was used to drive away evil spirits and is a carryover from the Druids and the Celtic people. Hogmanay runs for three days in Scotland. In America we get perhaps a full day off if we are lucky to celebrate the New Year. We will probably have to settle for “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” at our house.
On the way to writing this article I looked for some enlightening quotes for the New Year. So to enter the New Year a few thoughts:
“People take different roads seeking fulfillment and happiness. Just because they’re not on your road doesn’t mean they’ve gotten lost.” — Dalai Lama (That is very true but it won’t change people who are positive you are on the wrong road anyway.)
“I don’t measure a man’s success by how high he climbs but how high he bounces when he hits bottom.” — George S. Patton (This one I like. The World War II general hit bottom so often he could have made a home there. He never gave up.)
“The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining.” —John F. Kennedy (I have loved this saying because it is so true. We go from day to day, event to event and always put something off. When we take the time to repair the roof it is always raining.)
So as Simon and Garfunkel sang a long time ago “Time, time, time. See what’s become of me. While I looked around for my possibilities, I was so hard to please.”
We should all be less hard to please in the new year. A very happy and prosperous 2019 to you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.