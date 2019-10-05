Beginning in April and usually going through Fire Prevention Week, local volunteer and paid on-call fire departments sponsor a variety of fundraisers.
The fundraisers usually go for equipment or for things around the fire station that never seem to make it into the budget.
On Sunday, Sept. 15, I went to the Lafayette Station of the Chippewa Fire District (CFD-3) for pancakes. I will do the same for the Howard Station of the Fire District (CFD-6) on Sunday, Oct. 13. In April, the Hallie Station sponsors a chicken feed.
As Fire Prevention Week is just around the corner (Oct. 6-12), I decided to search the internet for fundraisers that may be just a bit off center than what many fire departments traditionally do.
I must admit there are some good ideas out there but I can see some problems — but what the heck, here goes:
Christmas tree delivery service. Team up with a local tree farm or lot. Having a tree delivered by fire truck is something many would like. That might be nice until we drive off the end of your driveway and bury the truck next to your septic tank. We then spend $1,500 getting the truck pulled out and fixing your lawn. Nope.
Set up a hug a firefighter booth. Not bad. Firefighters could always use a hug and many people I know could use a hug. Yet if a hand is placed accidently or improperly, things could get dicey. Again probably not a great idea.
Someone once suggested a beard challenge. Not bad, but the Wisconsin State Firefighter Health and Safety Code does not allow firefighters to do inside firefighting with a beard. That is why so many firefighters wear mustaches.
This one would be problematic: Do a community lantern release. Lantern in this sense means paper bags or other light cloth items that are released into the air carrying a lit candle or other fuel source. Such events have been known to start fires in woods and on roofs of structures.
Do a dog wash. This one does have possibilities. Firefighters do have plenty of practice washing fire trucks. Firefighters know hose streams, nozzle patterns and nozzle pressures. I suppose we could even put Fifi in our hose dryer to finish the job.
Form a clean-up crew for cleaning up after events in town. Possible. Many fire departments take pride in how well their own fire station looks. Others may have a fire station that needs the help of a professional hoarding counselor. Many firefighters have kids at home and they may feel like this is a lot to ask to once again to clean up someone else’s mess.
Whatever fundraiser a local fire department chooses, people always wonder why they are raising funds. I cannot speak for all fire departments, but my fire department uses the fund raiser in part as a way to stay connected with the people we serve.
Fire equipment is expensive and it takes years of fundraising to get enough money to buy equipment. The Hallie station of the Chippewa Fire District spent three years raising funds for our ATV with both fire and rescue capabilities. Our next project will probably take longer.
Firefighters give back to the community a lot. Fire departments often help decorate at Christmas, provide trucks for parades and in some cases funerals. They hang flags for Memorial Day and provide a fire watch for fireworks shows. They send ambulances for running races and marathons. They even take blood pressures for senior citizens meetings and events.
With Fire Prevention Week coming up, local fire departments are asking you for help. Please attend a local fund-raiser for your fire department but help us help you. The theme for Fire Prevention Week this year is “Not every hero wears a cape. Plan and practice your escape.”
Be the hero and save your life and the lives of your loved ones. Have two ways out of your house and two ways off of each floor of your house. Hold drills to practice your escape. Have a meeting spot outside your house. Have a fire-safe year.
