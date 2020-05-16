John Andersen: Help those who need it most

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I had no choice but to mow the lawn. If I had not, I would have been mowing a hay field within the next week. I chose to get to work mowing.

Mowing the lawn is mindless work and while I was circling the house I had plenty of time to think.

Everyone is worn out with thinking about the COVID-19 virus. They don’t want to hear any more about it and they certainly have their minds made up in one way or another. So moving forward I am going to give my opinions about COVID-19 for hopefully the last time.

Economic recovery money should have gone to the people out of work and genuine small business. Not the airlines, not chain steakhouses and certainly not to major corporations.

Our government did not learn a thing from the 2007/2008 Great Recession. Once again we bailed out the oil industry and those companies that have made hundreds of millions in profits during the past 12 years. If we take care of people, not corporations, we will be successful.

Everyone wishes to help the farmers. I think we can all agree on that. Especially the small farmers. But someone needs to tell me what a small farmer is.