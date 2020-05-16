John Andersen: Help those who need it most

I had no choice but to mow the lawn. If I had not, I would have been mowing a hay field within the next week. I chose to get to work mowing.
Mowing the lawn is mindless work and while I was circling the house I had plenty of time to think.
Everyone is worn out with thinking about the COVID-19 virus. They don’t want to hear any more about it and they certainly have their minds made up in one way or another. So moving forward I am going to give my opinions about COVID-19 for hopefully the last time.
Economic recovery money should have gone to the people out of work and genuine small business. Not the airlines, not chain steakhouses and certainly not to major corporations.
Our government did not learn a thing from the 2007/2008 Great Recession. Once again we bailed out the oil industry and those companies that have made hundreds of millions in profits during the past 12 years. If we take care of people, not corporations, we will be successful.
Everyone wishes to help the farmers. I think we can all agree on that. Especially the small farmers. But someone needs to tell me what a small farmer is.
Form the Wisconsin DNR land-use report comes these figures about farms in Wisconsin: “In 1959, two-thirds of Wisconsin’s farmland was held in farms less than 260 acres. By 1997, the situation had flip-flopped; two-thirds of farmland was held in farms with 260 or more acres; and more than one-third of remaining farmland was in farms with 500 or more acres.”
From that report, should we draw the line at helping farmers with fewer than 500 acres? It would seem logical but would it be fair?
All the farmers I grew up with had about 160 acres and perhaps 60 dairy cows. Would that be the way to go? Do I stay in the 1950s or do I move on. Does one size fit all? If not, what size do you use?
It also was demonstrated that if you lose your job you lose your health insurance. This entire episode has proven once again the failures of our health-care system. Not the people but the system.
It is clear even in our local area that profit and elective surgeries drive hospital revenues. A national single payer health-care system may be closer than we think.
If you have not received your unemployment, small business loan or economic recovery check you probably need to focus your attention on the state and federal government lack of computer infrastructure.
In keeping with a small government philosophy, the government has not invested in modern and efficient computer systems. If you don’t have the computers to keep up with even day-to-day operations. you can’t kick it in the rear to upgrade it. If you need a race horse but have a mule, there is a problem.
I cannot help but feel that we have failed a test. We did not have the will to combat this disease based on science. We returned to our roots of economic purity and what we as individuals want.
If we open up, will the employers cover the cost of health care for their employees who get sick? I doubt it very much. I believe that the “essential workers” in many case are society’s expendable workers.
Folks in Iowa are having to return to work at meatpacking plants that are cauldrons of infections. They have to choose between economic survival and physical survival. All because we need a porkchop. The governor of Iowa will be tested probably three times a week. The workers at the meatpacking plant probably not at all.
The United States of America was a land of promise for many.
We have failed in our obligation to extend that promise to all. The promises of the 1930s to protect the health, safety and welfare of American workers has been slowly whittled away.
Legislation created to protect the American financial system has been repealed because it does not reflect the “complexities of the 21st century economy.” Well, we will see.
