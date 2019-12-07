Deer season is over. At least the traditional deer season is over and to me that is the only one that counts.
I almost got my buck this year. I was traveling down 40th Avenue in Lake Hallie when one crossed the road in front of me.
My truck has one of those fancy pre-collision assist devices that will brake for you if you are not paying attention, but I was paying attention so no buck for me again this year.
That is fine with me. Hunting deer is now too much of a chore and the ghosts of deer hunts past are too plentiful for me to accommodate them.
As the Milwaukee Journal reported last week, “Although each has been unique, the 2019 season may offer an abundance never before seen by hunters: an estimated white-tailed deer population of nearly 2 million. As such, the Badger State may be home to more whitetails than at any time since the first regulated season in 1851 or even in pre-recorded history, according to deer experts.
So I guess the wolves did not eat the whole herd, CWD did not kill the entire herd and if my math is correct hunters will have about a 1 in 3 chance of getting their deer.
As most folks say, not too shabby. Wisconsin has a well-managed deer herd, but there are always challenges to keeping it that way.
CWD is a problem. The Deer Czar or Doctor Deer James Kroll thought the best way to deal with the problem was to ignore it or do more study. That has not worked very well.
Another solution was to ban deer feeding and baiting. That has not worked so well. I guess the best we can do is keep on testing and conducting research on the problem. I don’t have the answer. But a butcher in Durand does, so she says.
Maloney’s Baloney posted on its Facebook page recently that the shop “will NOT process your whole deer if you choose to or are FORCED by the DNR to test your deer for CWD.” OK, first if you are a small-town butcher you would think you would want all the meat you could process. But free spirits prevail. Maloney’s Baloney vs. the DNR. Gotta love it….
You have free articles remaining.
I do have an answer to the problem of hunters trespassing.
Since 2015, when the state decided to get rid of back tags, identification of trespassing hunters has been extremely difficult. It is pretty hard to describe a hunter to a warden of deputy sheriff this way: “Well, the guy was about 5’ 10” to 6 feet tall. Looks like he weighed about 185-200 pounds. He was dressed in day-glow orange.”
That narrows it down to 600,000 people or so. If he or she were wearing day-glow pink, that might help. Bring back the back tags and bring back registration at a Deer Registration Station. Also, you can sample the deer for CWD and assess the general health of the deer in the area. Science can do that.
Another thing that is always posted on some website or Twitter is that there are 600,000 hunters in the woods and there are no mass shootings, and with an armed citizenry the government better think twice about taking our guns.
That is nonsense.
Unfortunately, there has been a mass shooting in northern Wisconsin several years back and most people who hunt don’t consider themselves members of a militia or the Posse Comitatus. At the end of the deer season, guns will be cleaned and put away until next year. The deer season is a family time or a time with friends.
Wisconsin deer hunting is changing. Instead of going to hunting camp for much of the nine days, many hunters are going on opening weekend, perhaps some time on Thanksgiving, then closing weekend. The demands of work and obligations to the family don’t allow hunters to simply disappear for nine days.
Add to that fewer and fewer kids become lifelong hunters. The Boomer generation is retiring from hunting and public hunting land becomes harder to find.
Yet somehow deer season will survive. It will continue to play a large part in the life of many Wisconsin families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.