The Chippewa Fire District responded to a call for a missing person on the Chippewa River last week.
It appeared that a woman got separated from her husband while they were both tubing down the Chippewa River. It almost sounds like the start of a mystery, doesn’t it?
The Lake Hallie Station put our boat in at the Hallie Boat landing. The Dive Team had been paged and things were progressing. As things would have it, the woman had been assisted by several civilians and was returned to Loopy’s Bar on County Highway X so the mystery had a good ending.
Because our boat needed some exercise, the crew went up and down the river between the Hallie Boat Landing and the Highway 29 Bridge.
As I had a minute or two, I walked up to Lake Hallie. At this time of year, Lake Hallie is pretty unappealing. There is algae and weeds blossoming on the lake. This happens on many lakes this time of year. Unfortunately, it is something we all have to live with yet it does detract from the lake.
The Wisconsin DNR describes Lake Hallie in this way: “Lake Hallie is a 79-acre lake located in Chippewa County. It has a maximum depth of 13 feet. Visitors have access to the lake from public boat landings. Fish include Panfish, Largemouth Bass, Northern Pike and Trout. The lake’s water is moderately clear.” Being more specific on fish type and population, the DNR continues: “Largemouth Bass (Abundant), Trout (Abundant), Panfish (Common) and Northern Pike (Common).”
Lake Hallie is near the location of the first sawmill called the “Blue Mills” built just north of Lake Hallie, built during a two-year period 1842-1843 by Steven McCann.
The flood of 1870 destroyed the mill and dam, and the property was sold to H. Clay Williams and John Barron. They operated under the name of “Badger Mills.”
On Sept. 4, 1891, The Badger State Lumber Company discontinued sawing lumber and was getting ready to dispose of its property. All the assets of the firm were for sale. This closing was a serious drawback to the village, which resulted in a financial hardship in the Hallie Area.
After the lumber industry left, Lake Hallie became a known for boating and pleasure excursions. My mother and aunt spent time on Lake Hallie during their years at Eau Claire Normal School during the 1920s and ‘30s. As I kid, I learned about Lake Hallie long before I moved here from them. Local longtime residents also remember “Electric Park” and the old “Hoot Tavern” along Lake Hallie shores.
What is not told is that Lake Hallie is a unique barometer of the climate in Wisconsin. The lake is spring fed and was at one time capable of sustaining an abundant trout population with its cold water, as the DNR notes. However, with development the water temperature appears to have risen and trout may not be as plentiful as before. As a shallow lake, Lake Hallie is also sensitive to runoff from developments around it and the fertilizers applied to lawns.
There is a group of people called the Lake Hallie Lake Association that meets at the Village Hall on a regular basis to get input from and work with area businesses and residents to improve the quality on life on and around the lake. If you are interested in Lake Hallie, you are encouraged to attend.
About two miles north from Lake Hallie lies the Hallie Baseball and Softball Complex known as Hallie Park. This is the weekend of Hallie Youth Days and the Boys and Girls Baseball/Softball Association would like you to come out and watch a few games, have some food, hear some music and see your friends and neighbors.
Tonight, there will fireworks about 10 p.m. As much as it pains me to write this, Hallie Youth Days begins the countdown to the end of summer and the start of our autumn obligations.
In our area, Pure Water Days is left in what has been a remarkably nice summer in the Chippewa Valley. So get out and enjoy.
