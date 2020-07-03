John Andersen: Holiday reminds us of liberty, responsibility

We in the United States have a strange sense of freedom. We believe that as a free country we cannot nor should not have our rights curtailed in any way, means or form.

We have forgotten that with rights bring responsibility. We need to relearn once again that people’s rights end when they clash with someone else’s.

Justice Harlan again: “In every well-ordered society charged with the duty of conserving the safety of its members the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint …….. real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.”

On this Independence Day, we are struggling with our history.

History is always a two-edged sword. We need to look closely at the time history was written and was it revised. I am amused that the 1939 motion picture “Gone With the Wind” has been sidelined. GWTW was made in 1939 and reflected the views or the time and the book of the same title by Margaret Mitchell.

My opinion is not that you set it aside but that you teach it.