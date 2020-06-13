John Andersen: Honoring the Bloomer fire chief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Early evening on June 1, I was in front of the Bloomer Fire Station with about 100 other firefighters.

The night was warm and somewhat humid. The evening foretold of another Wisconsin summer being just around the corner.

We mingled and caught up on friendships and happenings around the Chippewa County fire departments. The occasion that brought us together was the passing of Bloomer Fire Chief Brian Bleskacek.

Brian would have loved the evening. Jokes were told, fires were remembered, and the stories grew ever so slightly — much like the prize fish you caught years ago gains a inch or two in the telling.

Of course, there was no beer or brats present, but the evening was made special by the person we were honoring.

I had last seen Brian at the October 2019 meeting of the Chippewa Fire Chief’s Association.

The Bloomer Fire Department has a rule that you retire from line service when you reach 60. Brian had planned to do fire inspections for the Fire Department and I was going to meet with him to cover some fire inspection procedures he had some questions about. That meeting was not to be.