The autumnal equinox arrives at 8:54 p.m. today. So begins the fall of the year.
But let’s not kid ourselves. We really started fall on Tuesday, Sept. 4, when the kids went back to school. We just hung around a bit waiting for the last days of summer to bid us goodbye.
So, we get to enjoy fall until 4:23 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, when the winter solstice begins.
A lot happens between now and December. The Packers and Badgers will be playing. The World Series of baseball will pass us by as will Halloween, Thanksgiving and Pearl Harbor Day.
During the next few weeks, a strange thing happens. The mourning doves, the hummingbirds and many species of songbirds will leave us. One bright morning you will go outside and notice the silence. A funny term “notice the silence,” but it will be true all the same.
The field across from me was planted in soybeans this year, not corn. There will be no geese landing and taking off at sunrise or sunset.
At one time it was easy to tell the “local geese” from the “pass through geese.” That is not so easy anymore.
Now the only way I can really tell the difference is the snow geese coming down from Canada with a mighty high V formation are all white and rarely stop here. The Canadian geese seem to stay forever and take off to the river from the field across the road.
You can track the march of the fall color in Wisconsin by logging into the Travel Wisconsin website at www.travelwisconsin.com. That site will tell you when the best fall leaf color is available in your area.
If you can take the time and can manage the crowds, the annual Bayfield Apple Festival Oct. 5-7 is a really fun time. Be prepared to walk. If you can’t make that, many orchards in the Chippewa Falls-Hallie-Lafayette area are waiting to welcome you.
As there are some chores associated with fall that you must take care of.
First, change your smoke detector batteries when you set your clocks back. Don’t panic — setting your clocks back does not happen until 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.
But if you burn wood, it is time to clean your chimney or hire someone to clean it for you. Also it is time to have your furnace checked. Nothing is as disappointing as turning up the thermostat that first night you want to take the chill off the house and nothing happens.
For sports fans, remember there are no professional scouts at little league football or high school football games. The kids are playing, not us. The refs are there as a community service and are not trying out for the NFL. Respect the refs and the kids. Don’t boo or swear at them.
The kids learn from us. We need to be role models for our kids and grandkids.
Speaking of football, it appears flag football is catching on. The kids playing at Weber Fields in Lake Hallie seem to be split about 50/50 — in the morning playing tackle football, in the afternoon playing flag football.
Also, the Village of Lake Hallie is working on a plan for soccer fields at Lake Hallie Park. The proposed Chippewa Strikers Soccer Complex will include multiple soccer fields that will accommodate players ages 8-19. So we will have the original football (soccer) and American Football both being played in Lake Hallie.
A final nature event for you: At 9:53 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, the Full Harvest Moon occurs.
As you know full moons always rise around sunset and set around sunrise. When the Harvest Moon occurs it allows farmers to work into the evening under bright moonlight.
Of course that was before halogen and LED lighting on tractors and farm machinery. These are late nights for farmers in our area, so farmers be careful out there.
Get out and enjoy September in a nutshell. It is leaving fast.
