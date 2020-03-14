John Andersen: Ignore science at your peril

You probably never knew Daredevil and Flat Earth theorist Michael “Mad Mike” Hughes.

Mike died in a rocket crash a few weeks back. Mike tried to launch himself to near space so he could confirm his theory that the world was flat.

Mike had planned to take photographs proving his theory; unfortunately Mike proved that the laws of physics and rocketry were real. Of course, he also reinforced Newton’s Theory of gravity and mass.

Years ago, an election campaign was run on the basis of “eggheads” verses normal, common-sense folks. Science was played down and the appeal to voters was common sense overruled science. That campaign was between former General of the Army Dwight D. Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson.

If you look up the term egghead in the dictionary you find this: “an intellectual; a very studious and academic person” or more to the point: often used before another noun “a bunch of egghead scientists” The term was meant to be somewhat insulting.

Thus, you had Eisenhower the man of the people versus Adlai Stevenson the studious intellectual. Just as a reminder, this was but seven years after the Atom Bomb ended WWII. That was science in action done, for better or worse, by eggheads.