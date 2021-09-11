John Andersen: In Wisconsin, firefighters watched in silence

20 years. 20 years is a long time no matter how old you are. For some people 20 years encompasses an entire life time. Others, half a life time and still others a third of a lifetime or less. My parents’ generation remembers where they were on December 7, 1941. I clearly remember where I was on September 11, 2001.
I was a State of Wisconsin Fire Prevention Coordinator and on that bright Tuesday morning I had an appointment with Bloomer Fire Chief Rod Schmidt. We were doing an early morning inspection. We completed the inspection and Rod went back to work; I headed back to the office. State cars in that day did not have Sirius Satellite radio so I tuned to Wisconsin Public Radio to catch the hourly news.
After a few remarks and with some confusion, WPR was reporting that an airplane had hit one of the World Trade Center Towers and emergency service units were enroute. I had never been in that area of New York City but having departed Newark Airport, I knew where they were and had a fair idea as to the layout of what would be later termed ground zero.
I went over to the Hallie Station of the Chippewa Fire District. In the day room and there was a pretty good crowd of firefighters both on and off duty. We pulled up chairs and gathered around the TV. We watched as the second plane hit the second tower. We knew then that the first tower being hit was no accident, and we sat stunned.
Though the Chippewa Fire District is/was not the Fire Department of New York, as firefighters we had a pretty good idea of how a fire attack would be accomplished. Take lines up to the floor beneath the fire floor, hook to standpipes and commence a fire attack. You would rely on the fire suppressions system (sprinklers) to activate and perhaps hold the fire in place. The rest would be a dirty, backbreaking attempt to advance on the fire, humping hose cubicle by cubicle, office by office.
Watching the fire it became clear that the fire suppression system was not functioning. The smoke grew black and blacker. We knew that the jet fuel burned off quickly in the initial explosion. What remained was the contents burning on the floors themselves. Then the Pentagon was hit.
Having been to Washington, DC more than once, I was better informed to where the Pentagon was located and the nature of the surrounding area. What was happening was almost incomprehensible. We all wondered how many more planes were headed to what government or financial institutions in the United States.
We watched as the first tower collapsed, then the second. After the second tower went down a strange thing happened. Our assembled group wandered off, each to be with his/her own thoughts. My thoughts were very simple. Excepting the greatest of miracles, no one inside those Towers could survive such a collapse. The coming days would be very bleak.
I knew only one person on the Fire Department of New York. A Deputy Chief by the name of Vincent Dunn. I met him in a class he was teaching. In August 2000, a year before the World Trade Center attack, he wrote this, “The best-kept secret in America’s fire service is that firefighters cannot extinguish a fire in a 20- or 30-thousand-square-foot open floor area in a high-rise building……. City managers and department chiefs will not admit this to the public if they want to keep their jobs. But every fireground commander knows this is a fact.”
A year later, his thesis became the central question in modern fire service operations. How big is too big?
For those lost and loved who lives were taken or forever altered I remember the words of Alfred, Lord Tennyson, “The hills are shadows, and they flow, From form to form, and nothing stands; They melt like mist, the solid lands, Like clouds they shape themselves and go.”
There is comfort in the fact that hills remain, shadows fall, clouds form, change and go on forever. Godspeed to those we lost on September 11, 2021. As long as we remember, they remain with us.