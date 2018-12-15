Do you feel like Ebenezer Scrooge when it comes to Christmas presents? You know the ghosts of Christmas presents past, present and future. Keeping that all straight in your head? Does the very fact that you must go out shopping make you say “bah humbug?” Do you seriously contemplate just writing out a check and putting the check in everyone’s stocking so you can avoid the huddled unwashed masses? I plead guilty to all those offenses.
I had a relative that kept a record of every Christmas present he sent or received from 1945 until he died several years ago. Through meticulous record keeping he was able to keep the Christmas gifts of the past and present in mind when it came to Christmas presents of the future.
I read recently in one of the modern idea magazines of our time that we should keep a tradition going when we give presents to the people we love. You give the person something they want, something they need and something to read. To that I also say “bah humbug!” If they do not tell you what they want, if you do not know what they need and they are not fond of reading than you are pretty much up the Christmas tree without a ladder.
One company in Wisconsin gave its employees a handgun for Christmas. I would rather have the cash, thank you. One company I know gave out hams to all of its employees one year. Some of the employees were vegans so that did not go over well. Perhaps that is not such a good idea either.
I knew of a person who once wrote out a check to his wife for Christmas and told her to buy something nice for herself. I think she went looking for a divorce attorney. I know another person who received a nice cash bonus from her company but never told her spouse about it. That did not work so well, either.
For over 30 years my mother and her sister-in-law would exchange the same present year after year. The present was always wrapped lovingly and with great complexity. The present was an ugly salt and pepper shaker set and one very ugly handkerchief. It became a standing joke and challenge to see who could outdo the other.
In my family, we always made a Christmas list to tell Santa what we wanted. It is a tradition that continues to this day. Santa does not always give us what we want but Santa tries very hard. Santa always gave my cousin a bottle of Johnnie Walker Black scotch. It went down smooth, he said. My father always asked Santa for a Bayberry candle, which he burned all through January to beat the cold Wisconsin winters.
If you are a guy, buying for women that can be hard. Their sizes never make any sense to me. I am able to mix and match colors but sizes leave me in the dark. Also giving a gift card is almost as bad as giving your spouse a check. So if I am buying clothing, I always hang on to the receipt so she can exchange it if it does not fit.
I am sure that you are considering buying your spouse a car or truck for Christmas. Nothing says Merry Christmas like making a car/truck selection for your spouse. I do know a guy that when his spouse was gone, bought himself a truck without consulting her. He spent his “own” money and he was still teaching at 70 so he thought “what the heck, Happy New Year to me.” Not his finest hour, but you have to live dangerously every so often.
Christmas presents of the past, present and future will be with us forever. Just as the ghosts haunted scrooge, our presents will haunt us. I am sure you have heard the old saw “it’s not the gift, but the thought.”
Bull feathers.
If your gift does not match a Christmas wish, the Ghost of Jacob Marley in the bleak December will come “upon a midnight dreary tapping, rapping at your chamber door” ( Edgar Allen Poe). Socks and underwear simply don’t cut it folks! It never hurts to ask Santa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.