John Andersen: It's high summer -- and not for long

All the absentee ballots have been mailed for the town of Hallie. I and other municipal clerks are getting ready for the November Election.

Then follows in very short order municipal budgets, taxes and tax collection. Just because it is summer does not mean that we get to contemplate it for long.

Earl Weaver, the notorious Major League Baseball coach said “no one’s gonna give a damn in July if you lost a game in March.” Which is ultimately true provided you were not in a heated pennant race.

So that is my philosophy regarding summer home improvements. In March, we plan a project like upgrading the roof, redoing a bathroom, painting the inside or washing the outside of the house. Last year we put up a garden shed, but this year we are a bit stymied.

This July we don’t want to do anything. Which is probably good. Trades people are backed up from postponed work, and to get someone out to do a project may carry well into the fall. So this year may get a pass.

We are staying close to home and social distancing. I have had some ideas but I am unwilling to put forth any effort to get things done. As my mother-in-law who is 90 says, “I just don’t have any ambition” Neither do I.