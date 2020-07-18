John Andersen: It's high summer -- and not for long

It’s high summer in the Chippewa Valley.
Poet Robert Richardson wrote, “Warm summer sun, shine kindly here, Warm western wind, blow softly here” and so they do.
We mark the seasons as they pass in our own way. Early in the eastern sky about an hour before dawn, we see the star cluster the Pleiades or 7 Sisters rising ever so slowly in the sky. That star cluster is a harbinger of winter and is part of the constellation Orion; king of the winter sky.
On 40th Avenue in Hallie, we seem to have a bumper crop of rabbits. Of course many will not see another summer. Rabbits are food for everything and unfortunately they are also roadkill.
One strange event we seem to have are deer walking through our yard on a regular basis, and it appears this year the rabbits are not to blame for eating flowers and nibbling at our rose bushes.
We have Weeping Willows in our yard and Rihn Tree Service will be cleaning out the dead branches soon. Willows are a strange tree; fast growing, not deep rooted yet retaining their leaves until after the first snowfall.
We planted them wishing to have shade and trees in our yard and we have not been disappointed. We have maples in the front yard that are growing nicely.
In the midst of summer, I am reminded that we have an election on Aug. 11.
All the absentee ballots have been mailed for the town of Hallie. I and other municipal clerks are getting ready for the November Election.
Then follows in very short order municipal budgets, taxes and tax collection. Just because it is summer does not mean that we get to contemplate it for long.
Earl Weaver, the notorious Major League Baseball coach said “no one’s gonna give a damn in July if you lost a game in March.” Which is ultimately true provided you were not in a heated pennant race.
So that is my philosophy regarding summer home improvements. In March, we plan a project like upgrading the roof, redoing a bathroom, painting the inside or washing the outside of the house. Last year we put up a garden shed, but this year we are a bit stymied.
This July we don’t want to do anything. Which is probably good. Trades people are backed up from postponed work, and to get someone out to do a project may carry well into the fall. So this year may get a pass.
We are staying close to home and social distancing. I have had some ideas but I am unwilling to put forth any effort to get things done. As my mother-in-law who is 90 says, “I just don’t have any ambition” Neither do I.
Regarding my thoughts on summer, I defer Nora Roberts “growing up there was nothing like a Saturday—unless it was the Saturday leading up to the last week of school and into summer vacation. That of course was all the Saturdays of your life rolled into one big shiny ball.”
I always felt that way about summer vacation. It was a gift presented to me.
When you are young, summer vacation seems to last forever. All too soon we feel the need to go out and start earning money or working for someone else.
If you did not grow up on a farm, you may have been shipped out to your grandparents farm to “work out” for some of the weeks of the summer. Kids I know have said that grandpa did not care how long your stayed out at night as long as you turned out at 5:45 for the chores. You can’t wallow with the pigs all night and fly with the eagles the next day, as the saying goes. There is much truth to that.
In the mists of summers past, my mom would always say “well, it’s past the Fourth of July, it’s all downhill now.” Meaning the clock is ticking and school will be starting.
I never understood that because we still had at least nine weeks of vacation left. Wishful thinking on her part, I guess.
Orion may be rising, but summer is here. Let’s enjoy it.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!