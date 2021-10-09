John Andersen: It's time to involve everyone to support fire departments

Have you ever read the comic strip Funky Winkerbean? If not here is a synopsis from Comic Kingdom: “Funky Winkerbean is an American comic strip by Tom Batiuk. Distributed by North America Syndicate, a division of King Features Syndicate, it appears in more than 400 newspapers worldwide.”

The basis of the comic are characters from Westview High School as kids that grow older and face life’s crises and tragedies head on. There is one character that I identify with — Harry Dinkel, who is now a retired high school band director.

His bands were always fundraising to get new equipment and to go to concerts for educational purposes. His most famous fundraiser was selling “Band Turkeys” for Thanksgiving. The Chi Hi Band, I believe last year was selling mattresses. So it goes.

When I was a band director, kids in the Chippewa Valley sold candy to purchase instruments, go to concerts in the Twin Cities and to start a fund for new band uniforms. I have yet to see a football team raise money for new football uniforms. If you had told me that 44 years later music programs would be doing fund raisers, I would have told you that you were nuts.

There is an old story about a band director who needed a new tuba for her band. A tuba is a mainstay for bass parts in instrumental music. Every good polka band has a Tuba and someone who plays it well. If she wanted anything for her marching band it was approved often with no question. But the tuba never was.

Until the year she told the school board she needed a new marching tuba. That was approved with little discussion. Once a year the “marching tuba” appeared on the football field, usually at homecoming. The rest of the time the tuba was reserved for the music of the concert band, played in the concert hall.

Volunteer firefighters in the Chippewa Valley and indeed the State of Wisconsin are out doing fundraisers. The money raised will go to purchase fire equipment for their local fire departments. As this happens I think back to my days as a band director as well as the spouse of a long time band director and the fundraising needed to meet basic needs of both fire departments and school music programs.

When I first started with my fire department, we raised funds to buy basic needs such as hose, extrication equipment, needs for the fire station (which was owned by the town) and the like. Speaking with a fire chief of a municipality in the southwestern part of the state he informed me that they had just raised $45,000.00 for a new rescue truck. Their joint/area fire department has an equalized value of about $1,800,000,000.

If you do the simple math the tax burden on a $150,000 house would be $3.75. They did pancake feeds, a pork feed, a dance, asked area merchants for donations, got a great deal from an area truck dealership and worked their tails off. In my opinion an expenditure that large should go on the tax roll.

My firefighters association has not held a fund raiser in two years because of COVID. We hope to do a Chicken Feed in April of 2022. The money we raise will go to fund Halloween candy and fire prevention materials that we hand out for Trick or Treaters on Halloween. It may go to buy a battery-powered hydraulic rescue tool on our ladder truck. It will be great to see the folks in the Hallie area again but perhaps the tool should go into the fire budget.

Fire departments are not the only folks out fundraising. As a graduate of UW-Eau Claire or as they say a “Blu- Gold Alumni,” UWEC is constantly reminding me of many ways to donate. Among others groups that hit us up are the American Heart Association, the Democratic Party, Alzheimer Association, National Public Radio, Wisconsin Public Television, the March of Dimes and the Wounded Warrior Project and every liberal politician in America.

I think there exists both compassion fatigue and donation fatigue in our world right now. We as individuals we can only do so much. It is time to involve everyone.

